Next Trump Aid/Relief/Stimulus Focused on Restarting Schools, Jobs, Cutting Payroll Tax

Monday, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the next round of virus relief will center on getting children returning to schools and workers back into jobs.

Secretary Mnuchin will have a Key role in negotiating a new aid/relief/stimulus bill with Democrats, spoke at a White House meeting with President Trump and Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R-KY) to hammer out the Republican plan.

“The focus is kids and jobs,” Secretary Mnuchin told reporters. Along with money still untapped from earlier rounds of stimulus, Republicans are “starting with another trillion dollars. We think that will make a big impact.”

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters at the Capitol that the initial Republican proposal will include cutting the payroll tax. It also will include another round of direct stimulus payments to individuals, he said.

The Republican plan to be drafted this week is already facing opposition from Democrats, whose votes will be needed to get any stimulus legislation through Congress.

Leader McConnell’s support for shielding companies that reopen against C-19 coronavirus chaos related lawsuits could grant legal immunity to negligent corporations, nursing homes or others.

Leader McConnell said he will begin negotiations with Democrats for a final measure once the Republican plan is complete.

Secretary Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will meet with GOP senators at their weekly luncheon Tuesday and will begin reaching out to Democrats.

