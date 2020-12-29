Next Big News for Bitcoin: BTC/USD (BTC=X) will be Sovereign Wealth Funds and Governments

$BTC #Bitcoin #Crypto #Cryptocurrencies #FX #Trading #Markets

Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC=

Price: $26,362.30

Bitcoin Outlook

The next big news for crypto currency will be sovereign wealth funds and governments. Will they be ready to make a public investment into crypto next year?

It’s actually technically already happened, albeit not directly. The Norwegian Government Pension Fund, also known as the Oil Fund, now owns almost 600 Bitcoin (BTC) indirectly through its 1.51% stake in MicroStrategy.

An open and public investment by such an entity would be a show of trust that could set off a frenzy of government activity. If institutional investment brought mainstream respectability to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, imagine what the backing of a sovereign wealth fund or government would do?

The recent bull run has certainly started people talking, but compare the media attention in 2017 to this time around. It’s been limited, to say the least

The Easy Way to Make Money from Crypto

One reason is that this bull run has been driven primarily by institutional investors. This has often meant crypto news landing on the lesser-spotted business pages. The mainstream media’s attention has also, understandably, been elsewhere – pandemics and contentious presidential elections have a tendency to dominate the news cycle.

But there are signs this is changing. December’s new historical all-time high has brought with it a significant amount of positive coverage across major publications, including The New York Times, The Daily Telegraph, and The Independent.

If the bitcoin price continues to rise – as many suspect it will – this may drive another wave of headlines and again cement cryptocurrency firmly on the front pages. This puts cryptocurrency firmly back in the public consciousness, potentially lighting a fire under consumer demand.

There are a number of reasons why this could be, but chief among them is that this bull run has been driven fundamentally by institutional demand rather than retail.

An increase in media attention would certainly change this, but perhaps even more important is that it’s now easier than ever to buy crypto currency, with the success of Luno and Coinbase, supporting customers around the world, but also the likes of PayPal and Square are seeing huge success in the US. They’re currently buying the equivalent of 100% of newly minted bitcoin just to cover the demand they’re getting from US customers.

There is another element. This latest bull run for the crypto ecosystem as a whole is proving that there is an appetite for tokens that do more than just act as a store of value (i.e., bitcoins) and now tokens with more specific and sophisticated use cases are becoming more popular.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 21,260.42.

The projected upper bound is: 28,719.48.

The projected lower bound is: 24,468.26.

The projected closing price is: 26,593.87.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 30 white candles and 20 black candles for a net of 10 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 67.3046. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 80.93. This is where it usually tops. The RSI usually forms tops and bottoms before the underlying security. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 33 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 13 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX BTC= closed down -210.830 at 26,374.039. Volume was 26% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 194% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 26,584.869 27,113.420 25,831.850 26,374.039 493,583

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 24,694.85 19,720.00 13,152.85 Volatility: 54 69 53 Volume: 946,765 812,467 667,811

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX BTC= is currently 100.5% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into BTC= (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on BTC= and have had this outlook for the last 13 periods. Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that BTC= is currently in an overbought condition.