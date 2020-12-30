Newly Minted Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Owners Receive a Surprise Holiday Bonus

$TSLA #Tesla #Auto #Manufacturers #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Trading

Newly minted Tesla owners who receive their vehicles this week, before 2020 is over, will get a surprise holiday bonus: three free months of the company’s forthcoming “Full Self-Driving” driver-assistance system.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the news in a tweet Tuesday, promising that “all Tesla cars delivered in the final three days of the year” are eligible, and adding that “delivery & docs must be fully complete by midnight Dec 31st.”

Tesla previously announced plans to release its long-awaited FSD technology, currently a $US10,000 add-on, in early 2021 as a subscription service. The company released a beta version to some customers in October.

Tesla’s vehicles come standard with Autopilot, a predecessor to FSD that can brake, accelerate, and steer automatically, while FSD adds capabilities that allow vehicles to park themselves, change lanes, and recognise stop signs and traffic lights.

But neither technology gives Tesla’s vehicles full autonomy, despite some misleading claims by the company.

Following the beta release, the top US safety regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said that “no vehicle available for purchase today is capable of driving itself.”

Early videos of the FSD beta in use showed how far the software still has to go, with numerous recordings depicting situations where drivers had to intervene suddenly to keep vehicles from crashing or breaking traffic rules.

Autopilot has also faced criticism for what critics say is a misleading name. It has been blamed for crashes involving inattentive drivers in the past, and the NHTSA has investigated Autopilot’s role in more than a dozen traffic incidents in the past four years, some of them fatal.

Business Summary

Tesla, Inc., formerly Tesla Motors, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products.

The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles.

The Energy generation and storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, and sale or lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers.

The Company produces and distributes two fully electric vehicles, the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). It also offers Model 3, a sedan designed for the mass market.

It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 730.27.

The projected lower bound is: 610.76.

The projected closing price is: 670.52.

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 25 black candles.

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 69.1553. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 63.48. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

TESLA INC closed up 2.300 at 665.990. Volume was 60% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 18% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 661.000 669.900 655.000 665.990 22,910,812

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 653.46 522.75 326.48 Volatility: 65 70 99 Volume: 58,685,052 44,056,308 68,015,888

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

TESLA INC is currently 104.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into TSLA.O (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on TSLA.O and have had this outlook for the last 27 periods.