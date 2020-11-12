New Rules:China Clamps Down on Internet Financial Sector

By on

New Rules:China Clamps Down on Internet Financial Sector

#China #CBIRC #banking #internet #regulators #consumers #Alibaba

$BABA

China will borrow the play-book of foreign countries and step up anti-monopoly scrutiny in the financial sector to protect the interests of consumers, a senior official at the country’s Top banking watchdog said.

The remarks by Liang Tao, Vice Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), came a day after China published draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic behavior by internet platforms, focused on e-Commerce sites and payment services at the likes of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA).

They came just after a shock suspension last week of the planned $37-B share listing of Ant Group, an Alibaba affiliate, not long after regulators warned the company its lucrative online lending business faced tighter government scrutiny.

We will pay close attention especially to risks including cybersecurity, data security and market monopoly behavior,” he said.

China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (CBIRC) ia a cabinet-level body headed by Vice Premier Liu He and last month it flagged the need to improve mechanisms to ensure fair competition and called for the strengthening of anti-monopoly law enforcement. Which it did when it suspended the Ant, Inc. IPO.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , ,

New Rules:China Clamps Down on Internet Financial Sector added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street
  2. Donald Trump Will Pour “Cold Water” on Alibaba’s American Dream
  3. ETFs the Key Driver for Gold’s Gains Over the Last Year
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys