New Resort Launches Getaways Designed to Strengthen Family Bonds

Luxury beachfront resort Meliá Koh Samui has introduced packages designed to reconnect loved ones and foster quality family time, combining a getaway in a remarkable “Family Suite” with a host of recreational, culinary and wellness experiences for all ages.

The “Family Escape” and “Family Fun and Wellbeing” packages are on offer at the resort’s 105sqm Family Suites that each feature a master bedroom and double sofa bed for two children, large living area and private balcony overlooking a 1600sqm lagoon pool that meanders through the resort’s lush grounds like a river, as well as games including Jenga, Othello, Rubik, tic-tac-toe and dominos.

In addition to a stay for two adults and two children in a Family Suite, the Family Escape package also includes an educational workshop that instructs the kids on how to create traditional Batik textile art at the resort’s two-story Kid’s Club called “Kidsdom”, housed in a refurbished teak wood merchant vessel situated adjacent to an outdoor playground and mini waterpark.

Priced at THB 4800 (USD 154) nett per room per night for a minimum of two nights, Family Escape also includes free daily ice-cream for the kids, a 20 percent discount on food and beverage at the resort’s dining outlets including Breeza Beach Restaurant and Bar with a terrace overlooking Choeng Mon Beach, and 50 percent off the price of all treatments at YHI Spa.

As part of the long stay Family Fun and Wellbeing package that also includes a stay for two adults and two children in a Family Suite and a round-trip airport transfer from Samui International Airport, the parents are treated to a wellness consultation at YHI Spa, 90-minute firm healing massage, facials, reiki and meditation. An “Edutainment” program at the Kid’s Club — jam-packed with activities ranging from active pursuits such as ‘Animal yoga’ and ‘Splash dance’ to creative workshops including ‘Coconut leaf creation’ and ‘Painting with nature’ — is complimentary for the kids.

Priced at THB 29,999 (USD 966) nett for seven nights, making for a 40 percent discount on room rates, Family Fun and Wellbeing also comprises a daily food and beverage credit of THB 500 (USD 16), ice-cream for the kids, cotton candy each afternoon, and a 20 percent discount on food and beverage at the resort’s dining outlets.

A further five percent discount is applied to the Family Fun and Wellbeing package for bookings of at least 14 nights, with a further 10 percent discount applicable for bookings for 30 nights or more.

“Inspired by the simple yet all-too-important need to escape from the hassle of daily life, particularly amid what has been a very challenging year due to the global pandemic, we wanted to introduce experiences that focus on the fact that family is everything,” said the resort’s general manager Ernesto Osuna.

Other world-class facilities at Meliá Koh Samui include a two-level infinity pool with in-water sun lounges and sunken seating areas, a swim-up bar, an executive lounge, KoKo Kitchen, a fitness centre, and ballroom and conference facilities. The resort offers complimentary use of foam floats for the lagoon and infinity pools.

The family-orientated packages are available until December 23 this year. To contact Meliá Koh Samui or to make a booking, please call +6677 938 899 or email [email protected]

‘Family Escape’ and ‘Family Fun and Wellbeing’ are offered for a minimum of two nights and seven nights respectively. A roundtrip airport transfer is included for Family Escape bookings of three nights or more. Please note both packages include a free upgrade to the Family Suite from the Premium Pool Access Room. There is scope to include a third child in both packages for an additional cost.

-ENDS-

About Meliá Hotels & Resorts

Meliá Hotels & Resorts is the best-known international brand in the portfolio of the Meliá Hotels International company; it has more than 100 city and resort hotels in the main leisure and business destinations of Europe, Asia, Africa and America. The brand offers exemplary meetings and events facilities in all important business cities as well as in exotic locations, catering to the ever-expanding conference and incentive travel market. As part of its innovation philosophy and new positioning, Meliá Hotels & Resorts has reinvented itself to cater to every aspect of the guests’ wellbeing. Unique experiences are created for guests and are defined by relaxation, quality time and personalised services. For a balanced lifestyle, Meliá Hotels & Resorts instinctively understands the guests’ needs and lifestyle expectations, which is an integral part of its redefined identity. Follow Meliá Hotels & Resorts on Twitter @MeliaHtlResorts, Facebook @Melia.Hotels and Instagram @meliahtlresorts. www.melia.com.

About Meliá Hotels International

Founded in 1956 in Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International operates more than 390 hotels (portfolio and pipeline) throughout more than 40 countries, under the brands Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSiDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá and TRYP by Wyndham. The Company is the global leader in resort hotels, while also leveraging its experience to consolidate the growing segment of the leisure-inspired urban market. Its commitment to responsible tourism has led the Group to become the most sustainable hotel company in the world in 2019, according to SAM, the sustainable investment company. Meliá Hotels International is also included in the IBEX 35 Spanish stock market index and it is the Spanish hotel leader in Corporate Reputation (Merco Ranking). Follow Meliá Hotels International on Weibo @MeliaHotelslnt, WeChat official account @MeliaHotelslnt, Twitter @MeliaHotelsInt, Facebook meliahotelsinternational and official website www.melia.com.

About Asset World Corporation

Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (“AWC”) is Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group under TCC Group, with a sustainable diversified development pipeline for future growth as well as the potential for long-term capital appreciation. AWC’s business operations are organized into two principal segments: (i) Hospitality, comprising hotels managed and operated by the world’s leading hotel chains (ii) Retail and Commercial Building, comprising Retail and Wholesale group which includes world-class tourist lifestyle destination, community shopping mall, community market and wholesale space, with such well-known projects as Asiatique the Riverfront, Gateway at Bangsue, Pantip Plaza Pratunam and Tawanna Bangkapi; and Office Building group with prominent projects located in highly sought-after, central business district in Bangkok like Empire Tower, Athenee Tower, etc. Recently on October 10, 2019, Asset World Corporation succeeded in listing the company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in the real estate and construction industry under the property development category. AWC’s market capitalization was highest in the history of the SET (According to Bloomberg Database).

Overlooking secluded Choeng Mon Beach on the north-eastern tip of Thailand’s Koh Samui island, Meliá Koh Samui has introduced packages designed to reconnect loved ones and foster quality family time.

The “Family Escape” and “Family Fun and Wellbeing” packages combine a getaway in a remarkable “Family Suite” with a host of recreational, culinary and wellness experiences for all ages.

The resort’s two-story Kid’s Club called “Kidsdom” is housed in a refurbished teak wood merchant vessel situated adjacent to an outdoor playground and mini waterpark.