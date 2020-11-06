New Resort Encourages Travellers To Foster Passion for Art

Alma Resort is ushering talented artists on to its grounds to craft portraits of guests and teach painting classes, as well as introducing an artists-in-residence program, in a bid to make art “more accessible” to travellers.

The 30-hectare resort welcomes local artists to Alma Garden every Tuesday and Thursday from 8.30am-10.30am during the restaurant’s buffet breakfast to create individual and family portraits of guests, who choose between a black and white or full colour portrait to take home as a memento of their holiday.

The artists then move to the resort’s Art Workshop space to impart tips on how to paint during separate classes for children and adults from 11am-1pm.

Alma’s F&B Event and Promotion Manager Maya Nguyen enlisted Nguyen Hong Van, who opened Nha Trang’s first art gallery called The Rainbow Gallery, her painter husband Bui Van Quang, a member of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, and painters Ngo Dang Hiep and Lê Huynh to take part in creating the guests’ portraits and conducting the workshops.

Quang, Hiep and Huynh are renowned for their authentic paintings depicting situations from the daily lives of Vietnamese people through use of the country’s rich and vivid colors.

“There’s a saying that ‘art is too important not to share’ and we felt compelled to make the thriving art scene here much more accessible to our guests in ways that are meaningful to them,” said Maya. “Our guests have remarked that their portraits are the ultimate souvenir and the budding artists in our classes have been astounded by the work they’ve created; they’re often harnessing creative skills they never realized they had hitherto.”

Alma will launch an artists-in-residence program to mark the upcoming festive season from December 21, 2020 until January 3, 2021 that will include a showcase of works by 10 local artists in the Alma Lounge. The artists will also interact with guests and create artwork before their eyes at two buffet dinners at Alma Garden on December 23 and 30, and a gala dinner at the Ballroom on December 29 to mark Alma’s one-year anniversary.

From December 22-25 and December 29-January 1, artists will create individual portraits for guests at Alma Garden from 8am-10am, and family portraits from 10.30am-11.30am and 2pm-4pm at Alma Food Court and Alma Lounge. Classes for children and adults will be held at the Art Workshop from 2-4pm with themes ranging from protecting the environment to happiness for the new year ahead.

To contact Alma or to make a booking, please visit alma-resort.com, call +84 258 399 1666, or email [email protected]

The guest portraits range in price: 150,000 VND (USD 6.50) for a black and white individual portrait, VND 300,000 (USD 13) for a full colour individual portrait and VND 500,000 (USD 21.50) for a black and white family portrait. The art classes are complimentary for children staying at Alma and the adult classes are VND 990,000 (USD 42.50) that includes materials including a canvas. The buffet dinners at Alma Garden on December 23 and 30 involving the artists are VND 700,000 (USD 30) per person.

About Alma

Situated on Vietnam’s emerging Cam Ranh peninsula fronting Long Beach, Alma resort commands some 30 hectares of inspiring ground. Emblematic of Vietnam’s maturation as a destination, the bold and spacious integrated resort offers 580 oversized suites and pavilions that all afford sweeping vistas of the ocean, including contemporary three bedroom oceanfront pavilions each totalling 224sqm with a living room, four bathrooms and a private pool. Alma features a broad spectrum of restaurants helmed by top chefs, a food court with an array of local and international cuisine, as well as a sports bar, pool bar and beach bar. Other highlights include 12 swimming pools cascading down to the beach, a waterpark, 13-treatment room spa, 70-seat cinema, convention centre, amphitheater, art gallery, science museum, gymnasium and yoga room, 18-hole mini golf course, a youth centre with virtual reality games, a kid’s club, water sports centre and even an ‘Alma Mart’ mini supermarket.

