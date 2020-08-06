New Meliá Koh Samui Appoints Kantima Chompoolad as Wellness Manager

A professional with more than 15 years of hospitality wellness experience and a passion for motivating her staff has been named Meliá Koh Samui’s wellness manager.

Thai national Kantima Chompoolad joins the 159-room and 41-suite luxury resort, on Koh Samui’s north-eastern coastline in the Gulf of Thailand, after working for a decade as the spa manager at Hansar Samui, another five-star resort on the island.

Chompoolad is now overseeing Meliá Koh Samui’s health and safety measures to combat COVID-19 and YHI Spa’s daily operations, as well as developing new wellness programs and an extensive spa menu.

Under the global program “Stay Safe With Meliá”, that has involved the introduction of sweeping measures at Meliá Koh Samui in response to the pandemic, Chompoolad is tasked with verifying the resort’s program compliance and taking care of guests’ emotional wellbeing.

In addition to developing YHI Spa’s menu featuring an array of treatments based on natural HARNN products, she will introduce wellbeing programs that include spa therapies, activities such as yoga, meditation and tai chi, sports including Muay Thai boxing and healthy cuisine.

“With her genuine passion for motivating her staff, management experience at high-end resort spas on Koh Samui, and training in massage and remedy, yoga, Pilates, meditation and reiki, Kantima brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to her role that’s more crucial than ever in the time of COVID-19,” said Meliá Koh Samui’s general manager Ernesto Osuna.

The resort celebrated its grand opening on January 10, unveiling world-class facilities including two restaurants, a swim-up bar, a lagoon pool that “loops” through its grounds like a river, a two-level infinity pool, an executive lounge, fitness centre, ballroom and conference facilities and, for families, a kid’s club, outdoor playground and mini water park.



To contact Meliá Koh Samui, please call +66 (0) 89 184 0725 or email [email protected]

