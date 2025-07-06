New Cold War Looms as Tariffs Shift from Trade to Politics

By Shayne Heffernan, KXCO

A new geopolitical storm is brewing, and it’s not just about trade anymore.

On July 7, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his economic offensive, announcing a 10% additional tariff on any country aligning with the “anti-American policies of BRICS.” Posted on Truth Social, this follows his earlier threat of 100% tariffs on BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and newer members like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE—if they attempt to replace the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency. This latest move broadens the scope, targeting not just currency shifts but any political or economic alignment with BRICS, signaling a shift from trade disputes to ideological warfare. A new Cold War looms, with tariffs as the weapon of choice.

Trump’s announcement marks a departure from traditional trade policy. Historically, tariffs addressed economic imbalances—dumping, subsidies, or unfair competition. Now, they’re a blunt tool to punish political alignment. The BRICS bloc, representing over 40% of the world’s population and a third of global GDP, has long sought to challenge Western dominance, particularly U.S. financial hegemony. Trump’s 10% tariff threat, combined with his earlier 100% warning, aims to deter nations from cozying up to this counterweight to the G7. Posts on X reflect the sentiment: “Trump’s not playing—this is about crushing BRICS’ influence.” Yet, this approach risks alienating allies like India, a key U.S. partner, and driving neutral nations toward BRICS’ orbit.

The economic fallout could be severe. The U.S. imported $758 billion in goods from China and $191 billion from India in 2022 alone, per the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. A 10% tariff hike would raise costs for U.S. consumers, already grappling with inflation, and disrupt supply chains for electronics, clothing, and minerals from BRICS nations. The Peterson Institute for International Economics warns that such tariffs could shave U.S. GDP by $200 billion over four years while fueling inflation. BRICS countries, especially China, may retaliate, as seen in past trade wars when Beijing slapped duties on U.S. agricultural exports. Smaller economies like Ethiopia or Egypt, less equipped to absorb tariff shocks, could face economic devastation, potentially destabilizing their regimes.

This tariff strategy also exposes the fragility of U.S. dollar dominance. The dollar accounts for 58% of global foreign exchange reserves, per the IMF, but BRICS’ push for de-dollarization—accelerated by Western sanctions on Russia—threatens this. Russia’s Vladimir Putin has called U.S. dollar “weaponization” a mistake, advocating for alternatives like China’s renminbi or national currency trade. Trump’s tariffs aim to slow this shift, but as economist Brad Setser notes, “Coercing countries to use the dollar makes it look like a favor to the U.S.,” potentially hastening de-dollarization long-term. Paradoxically, Trump’s aggression could undermine the very dominance he seeks to protect.

Geopolitically, these tariffs risk fracturing alliances. India, a BRICS member but a U.S. strategic ally against China, faces a dilemma: align with Washington and face BRICS backlash, or lean toward BRICS and risk U.S. tariffs. Neutral nations like Indonesia, a recent BRICS joiner, may hesitate to deepen ties with the bloc, but resentment over U.S. bullying could push them closer to China and Russia. The 100% tariff threat, deemed a “blistering proposal” by SPI Asset Management, already raised trade war fears; this 10% addition broadens the battlefield, casting a chill over global cooperation.

A new Cold War is emerging, not with missiles but with economic sanctions and ideological lines. Trump’s tariffs signal a U.S. intent to maintain supremacy, but they may accelerate the multipolar world BRICS envisions. For investors, this volatility underscores the need for hedges like Bitcoin, which thrives amid fiat currency uncertainty. KXCO’s upcoming Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, set for release later in 2025, offers a timely solution, blending Bitcoin’s scarcity with stablecoin utility to navigate this economic turbulence. As tariffs redefine global alliances, the world braces for a fractured future where politics, not trade, dictates the rules.

Author: Shayne Heffernan, Chief Economist at KXCO