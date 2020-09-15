New C-19 Aid/Relief/Stimulus Talks in the Works

#AidReliefStimulus

The Big Q: How much and when will lawmakers agree on more virus aid/relief/stimulus?

Tuesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said a $1.5-T China virus relief proposal from a bipartisan group of moderate lawmakers does not align with administration priorities, but could provide a “real opening for further discussions.”

“It is a very thoughtful proposal. It certainly does not align with a view of the priorities that the president has,” Mr Meadows said.

“But it is certainly worth discussion and worth consideration and if that’s something that the speaker is willing to kind of quasi-embrace, I think it provides a real opening for further discussions,” he said.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said “getting to a compromise is absolutely essential” on virus relief. He said he believed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were talking at least once a wk on the subject.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of virus relief, a move that came as Democrats from swing districts signaled discontent with a standoff that could force them to face voters without delivering more aid.

“We are committed to staying here until we have an agreement, an agreement that meets the needs of the American people,” Speaker Pelosi said.

“I hope we can get a deal. It is really up to the President. As I said, we have agreed to come down a trillion,” said Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer (NY). “They come up a trillion and then we are close, that is very clear. And the bottom line is, they have not done that.”

“It will be interesting to see if the proposed stimulus will have as much wasted pork-barrel spending in it as the prior stimulus bill. The key question is: will it help small business and lower income families, particularly those still unemployed,” says editorial contributor Bruce WD Barren.

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!