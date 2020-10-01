Neanderthal Genes Linked to Severe COVID-19 Infections

By on

Neanderthal Genes Linked to Severe COVID-19 Infections

#Neanderthal #genes #COVID19 #infections

A group of genes passed down from extinct human cousins is linked with a higher risk for severe COVID-19, researchers say.

When they compared the genetic profiles of about 3,200 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and nearly 900,000 people from the general population, they found that a cluster of genes on chromosome 3 inherited from Neanderthals who lived more than 50,000 years ago is linked with 60% higher odds of needing hospitalization.

People with COVID-19 who inherited this gene cluster are also more likely to need artificial breathing assistance, coauthor Hugo Zeberg of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology said in a news release.

The prevalence of these genes varies widely, according to a report published Wednesday in Nature.

In South Asia, roughly 30% of people have them, compared to 17% found in Europeans. They are almost non-existent in Africa and East Asia.

While the study cannot explain why these particular genes confer a higher risk, the authors conclude, “with respect to the current pandemic, it is clear that gene flow from Neanderthals has tragic consequences.”

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , ,

Neanderthal Genes Linked to Severe COVID-19 Infections added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. COVID-19: Briefing, 9 March 2020
  2. The Coronavirus is Highly Sensitive to High Tempatures
  3. The Majority of C-19 Patients Have More Than 1 co-Momorbidity
  4. World Renowned Scientist Says: “Covid-19 Models Were Astronomically Wrong”