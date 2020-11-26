NBTM New Materials (600114:SS) Good Value Stock Worth Looking At

$600114 #NBTM #NewMaterials #China #Stocks #HEFFX #FXAffiliate

NBTM New Materials

Ticker: 600114:SS

Price: CNY9.010

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

NBTM New Materials Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and sales of powder metallurgy machinery parts and soft magnetic materials.

The Company’s powder metallurgy machinery products include automotive parts, motorcycle parts and home appliance parts.

The Company’s powder metallurgy machinery parts are mainly applied in engines, gearboxes, chassis, compressors of air conditioners and refrigerators and motorcycle clutches.

The Company’s soft magnetic materials include gold powder, iron cores and alloy magnetic powder cores, among others, which are used for electrical equipment and electronic equipment.

The Company distributes its products in domestic market and to overseas markets, including the North America, Europe, Japan, Korea and other areas.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

The projected upper bound is: 9.54.

The projected lower bound is: 8.44.

The projected closing price is: 8.99.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 19 white candles and 30 black candles for a net of 11 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 40.0000. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 39.78. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 17 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -205.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a sell 11 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

NBTM NEW MAT closed down -0.230 at 9.010. Volume was 40% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 48% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 9.190 9.250 8.900 9.010 7,823,548

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 9.35 9.59 10.40 Volatility: 31 37 64 Volume: 5,653,074 6,666,973 21,556,832

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

NBTM NEW MAT is currently 13.3% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 600114.SS at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 600114.SS and have had this outlook for the last 12 periods.