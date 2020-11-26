Nanjing Gaoke (600064:SS) HEFFX Highlights

$600064 #Nanjing #Gaoke #China #RealEstate #HEFFX #FXAffiliate

Nanjing Gaoke

Ticker: 600064:SS

Price: CNY10.17

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

NANJING GAOKE COMPANY LIMITED is a China-based company, principally engaged in real estate and municipal businesses, medical health business and equity investment business.

Its real estate business includes residential development, commercial operations and property management, among others. Its medical health business includes the research and development, manufacture and sales of pharmaceuticals.

The Company operates its businesses primarily in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

The projected upper bound is: 10.61.

The projected lower bound is: 9.66.

The projected closing price is: 10.14.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 5 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 23.5295. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 41.18. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 17 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -37. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 10 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

NANJING GAOKE closed down -0.080 at 10.170. Volume was 61% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 68% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 10.210 10.270 10.110 10.170 5,922,135

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 10.25 10.83 9.94 Volatility: 19 28 37 Volume: 8,840,505 12,328,873 14,809,634

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

NANJING GAOKE is currently 2.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 600064.SS at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 600064.SS and have had this outlook for the last 2 periods.