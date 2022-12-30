Almost daily now in the Crypto world we are hearing more calls for regulation, even beyond Crypto Governments are driving the frenzied desire to regulate everything and make it safe, but my Devine right to be an idiot is indivisible from my freedom.

The majority of my pleasures in life stem from my stupidity, I smoke, drink too much coffee and that’s just the before breakfast list, after breakfast the madness intensifies, almost nothing I do is safe. I want to make mistakes and learn to do things better, that is the very process that built my success. I want the freedom to think without Government controls.

I am very concerned we are getting to the point where a Governments are going to wrap me in so much safety life would be meaningless.

If I want to invest in a Sh!tcoin, buy a JPEG of a Monkey etc it is my choice, my God given right of free will.

Yes, God did give man free will. He gave man the ability to choose good or evil, to choose to accept or reject Him, and to choose to obey or disobey His commandments. This ability to freely choose is a fundamental part of our humanity and a gift from God.

If God gave me that freewill, then it is not for the Government of the day to take it away, my freedom to make bad financial decisions is inherently part of who I am.

The Government should focus on catching the people in Crypto that have committed frauds and stolen peoples money not creating legislative frameworks so onerous that the only people in the space are Government Crony’s like we see in the Equities market.

Madoff was Licensed, Audited as were Lehman Brothers, Enron the endless wave of naked shorting continues under the blind eye of the SEC and the insider trading within the Government is rampant, legislation only stops YOU not them.

Defend the freedoms God has given you, enjoy your lunacy, be human.