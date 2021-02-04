Mr. Biden, There are Members of Congress that Do Represent The People, They Demand American Citizens Come First

#citizens #American #PresidentTrump #Biden #illegal #immigrants #vaccine #vaccinated

“President Trump put American citizens in front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine” — Paul Ebeling

Then came Mr. Biden’s Executive Order Tuesday that will allow illegal immigrants to get vaccinated against COVID-19 some before some American citizens. Demonstrating Mr. Biden’s ‘America Last’ official mindset.

It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all American citizens get vaccinated 1st once they are eligible under local distribution guidelines. Which, are somewhat obscure and confusing as I wright this article.

So, that path must be cleared and focus on The People, and fortunately there are still some representatives of The People in Congress.

Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) said Tuesday on TV that Mr. Biden wants to allow illegal immigrants to “jump ahead of other Americans” who are waiting to become eligible to get vaccinated.

“First of all, think about this. In President Biden’s first week and a half, two weeks in office, we’ve seen millions potentially of jobs in America destroyed, but now you are looking at his latest plan on the vaccine. He inherited a great plan from President Trump through Operation Warp Speed where we’re gonna be vaccinating 100 million Americans in the next 100 days, and what has President Biden done?” Mr. Scalise said.

“We exposed his trying to prioritize Gitmo terrorists over Americans in getting the vaccine. They pulled back on that after we exposed it. Now he is saying that people who came here illegally can jump ahead of other Americans who have been waiting to get the vaccine on that prioritization

“So what is this priority?

“I thought we were supposed to be looking out for hard-working American families. We’re trying to get our economy opened. We’re trying to get our schools safely reopened, and you do that by vaccinating every American who wants to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

‘Now President Biden’s gonna allow people who come here illegally to get the vaccine before some Americans who have been waiting for months. It’s mind-boggling that this is his plan, and by the way, it sets back his 100 day plan because there’s only so much vaccine to go around,” Mr. Scalise said.

