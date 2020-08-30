Mouthwash Lowers the Risk of Infection from C-19 Coronavirus, Good Health Begins in the Mouth

#antiviral #mouthwash #Listerine #C19coronavirus #gargle #health #mouth

An extensive review by researchers at the University Hospital of Wales found that many inexpensive mouthwashes can destroy the fatty membrane that surrounds SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes C-19. Previous research showed that mouthwashes such as Listerine were shown to eliminate 99.99% of H1N1 influenza in tissue culture.

The researchers said that the reason scientists are not pursuing this line of prevention and treatment is that there’s little money to be made from proving the effectiveness of saltwater or other antiviral products that cost pennies compared to pricey Rx drugs.

Iodine infused water, which is used as a gargle in Japan and India for sore throats, has strong antiviral properties.

Hydrogen peroxide (H202) at 0.5% concentration inactivate many viruses that have a fatty membrane surrounding them, including the C-19 coronavirus.

A study published in Nature found that nasal irrigation and gargling with saltwater reduced the length of viral illness and lowered the risk of infection by 35% in households. Even gargling with chlorinated tap water reduced respiratory infections a study conducted in Japan revealed.

A German study found Listerine, Iso-Betadine and Dequonal mouthwashes to be the most effective at combating three strains of SARS-CoV-2.

Listerine is manufactured and distributed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dr. Valerie O’Donnell, 1 of the Welsh researchers, stressed the need for urgent clinical trials to test the effectiveness of mouthwashes and nasal sprays against COVID-19.

