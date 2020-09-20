More Winners for Larneuk Sire Cluster

Little Larneuk nestled in the Victoria’s Gooram Valley has plenty of choices when it comes to Sires. One of them Cluster is producing an increasing number of winners lately.

Cluster (2020 fee $5,500) is by Champion Sire and sire of sires in Fastnet Rock (2020 fee $165,000) Sire of 39 Gr.1 winners and a proven sire of sires with 7 of his sons already siring Gr.1 winners,, and is from the Flemington stakes winner Tarcoola Diamond.

The first two dams alone have produced 13 winners from 15 to race and the pedigree emanates precocious speed. What’s more, Cluster was lightning quick: finishing second in the Group Three San Domenico in his first run at three, he was a neck third in the Group Two Stutt Stakes and capped off his career with a brilliant victory in the Group Two Theo Marks Stakes.

Clusters oldest progeny have just turned 4 and are proving themselves around Australia.

*Go The Diva* TARCOOLA DIVA glides away for @geerielly at @GeelongRaceClub today to win and pick up SUPER VOBIS & VOBIS GOLD bonuses. A Vicbred for owner/breeder Mr. KG Williams, the filly is by Cluster who stands at @larneuk. Congrats to all! https://t.co/6l4WWQjW1l — TBV (@vicbreeders) September 18, 2020

VOBIS Gold nominated horses are eligible to race in the lucrative VOBIS Gold Premier Race Series worth $4.7million in prize money. Don't miss out! Nominations close Wednesday 30th September @RacingInsider @breednet @TDNAusNZ @anz_news pic.twitter.com/FYQGeyJJLe — TBV (@vicbreeders) September 19, 2020

And its a Double for the family, WARBURTON leaves them in his wake in the last at Coffs Harbour

4yo Bay or Brown Gelding

D.O.B: 30-Oct-2016

by CLUSTER from REDWOOD FOREST (USA) pic.twitter.com/dkN7sLXCNL — Knightsbridge (@KBloodstock) August 8, 2020

Venusian (Cluster x Venus) wins the 1st at Grafton born bred and raised at @larneuk pic.twitter.com/C7Bul1MVGu — Knightsbridge (@KBloodstock) September 5, 2020

Larneuk Stud has an excellent reputation in the thoroughbred industry, servicing local, interstate and international clients.

Larneuk offer a full range of services and will confidently care for your horses throughout their stay – at Larneuk Stud your horse is not just a number…

252 Killeens Hill Road

Euroa VIC 3666

Mobile: 0418 105 706