More Winners for Larneuk Sire Cluster

Little Larneuk nestled in the Victoria’s Gooram Valley has plenty of choices when it comes to Sires. One of them Cluster is producing an increasing number of winners lately.

Cluster (2020 fee $5,500) is by Champion Sire and sire of sires in Fastnet Rock (2020 fee $165,000) Sire of 39 Gr.1 winners and a proven sire of sires with 7 of his sons already siring Gr.1 winners,, and is from the Flemington stakes winner Tarcoola Diamond.

The first two dams alone have produced 13 winners from 15 to race and the pedigree emanates precocious speed. What’s more, Cluster was lightning quick: finishing second in the Group Three San Domenico in his first run at three, he was a neck third in the Group Two Stutt Stakes and capped off his career with a brilliant victory in the Group Two Theo Marks Stakes. 

Clusters oldest progeny have just turned 4 and are proving themselves around Australia.

Larneuk Stud has an excellent reputation in the thoroughbred industry, servicing local, interstate and international clients.

Larneuk offer a full range of services and will confidently care for your horses throughout their stay – at Larneuk Stud your horse is not just a number…

252 Killeens Hill Road
Euroa VIC 3666

Mobile: 0418 105 706

