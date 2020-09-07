Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific

By on

Monday's World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended at its lowest close since late July as investors sold off sectors seen as over-valued, and as the reported possible blacklisting of China’s largest chip maker by the United States hit tech firms.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.87% to 3,292.59, the lowest closing mark for the index since 30 July. It was the 4th straight day of losses for the Shanghai index, and its steepest 1-day drop since 24 July 24. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.11%.

Japan’s Nikkei share average dipped Monday following a drop on Wall Street

The Nikkei dropped 0.50% to 23,089.95, while the broader Topix shed 0.42% to 1,609.74, with both the indexes falling from their 6-month highs marked last Thursday.

Australian shares finished higher Monday on prospects of 1st batches of a C-19 vaccine by early next year outweighed the extension of virus-driven lockdowns in Melbourne.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 5,944.8 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to finish the session at 11,859.45.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 Sepember 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:35am EDT141.22-0.64-0.45%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT309.83-3.40-1.09%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index8:15am EDT1,313.26-0.18-0.01%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,089.95-115.48-0.50%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,589.65-105.80-0.43%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:01am EDT6,129.90–%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,384.22–%
.SETISET Composite Index3 Sep 20201,311.95-3.93-0.30%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,230.20-9.65-0.18%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,935.85+150.76+2.61%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,292.59-62.78-1.87%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:24am EDT38,417.23+60.05+0.16%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,516.38+0.52+0.03%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index6 Sep 2020231.41-3.38-1.44%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

