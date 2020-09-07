Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended at its lowest close since late July as investors sold off sectors seen as over-valued, and as the reported possible blacklisting of China’s largest chip maker by the United States hit tech firms.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.87% to 3,292.59, the lowest closing mark for the index since 30 July. It was the 4th straight day of losses for the Shanghai index, and its steepest 1-day drop since 24 July 24. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.11%.
Japan’s Nikkei share average dipped Monday following a drop on Wall Street
The Nikkei dropped 0.50% to 23,089.95, while the broader Topix shed 0.42% to 1,609.74, with both the indexes falling from their 6-month highs marked last Thursday.
Australian shares finished higher Monday on prospects of 1st batches of a C-19 vaccine by early next year outweighed the extension of virus-driven lockdowns in Melbourne.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 5,944.8 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to finish the session at 11,859.45.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 7 Sepember 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:35am EDT
|141.22
|-0.64
|-0.45%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:36am EDT
|309.83
|-3.40
|-1.09%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|8:15am EDT
|1,313.26
|-0.18
|-0.01%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,089.95
|-115.48
|-0.50%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,589.65
|-105.80
|-0.43%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:01am EDT
|6,129.90
|—
|–%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,384.22
|—
|–%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|3 Sep 2020
|1,311.95
|-3.93
|-0.30%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,230.20
|-9.65
|-0.18%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,935.85
|+150.76
|+2.61%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,292.59
|-62.78
|-1.87%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:24am EDT
|38,417.23
|+60.05
|+0.16%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,516.38
|+0.52
|+0.03%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|6 Sep 2020
|231.41
|-3.38
|-1.44%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
