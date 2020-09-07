Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended at its lowest close since late July as investors sold off sectors seen as over-valued, and as the reported possible blacklisting of China’s largest chip maker by the United States hit tech firms.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.87% to 3,292.59, the lowest closing mark for the index since 30 July. It was the 4th straight day of losses for the Shanghai index, and its steepest 1-day drop since 24 July 24. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.11%.

Japan’s Nikkei share average dipped Monday following a drop on Wall Street

The Nikkei dropped 0.50% to 23,089.95, while the broader Topix shed 0.42% to 1,609.74, with both the indexes falling from their 6-month highs marked last Thursday.

Australian shares finished higher Monday on prospects of 1st batches of a C-19 vaccine by early next year outweighed the extension of virus-driven lockdowns in Melbourne.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 5,944.8 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to finish the session at 11,859.45.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 Sepember 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:35am EDT 141.22 -0.64 -0.45% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:36am EDT 309.83 -3.40 -1.09% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 8:15am EDT 1,313.26 -0.18 -0.01% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,089.95 -115.48 -0.50% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,589.65 -105.80 -0.43% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:01am EDT 6,129.90 — –% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,384.22 — –% .SETI SET Composite Index 3 Sep 2020 1,311.95 -3.93 -0.30% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,230.20 -9.65 -0.18% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,935.85 +150.76 +2.61% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,292.59 -62.78 -1.87% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:24am EDT 38,417.23 +60.05 +0.16% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,516.38 +0.52 +0.03% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 6 Sep 2020 231.41 -3.38 -1.44%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!