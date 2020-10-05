Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares posted their biggest daily rise in 2.5 months Monday as investors cheered President Trump showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 2.6% higher at 5,941.6 pts, in New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed up 0.6% at 11,898.26.
Japanese shares bounced Monday, after doctors sai President Trump was recovering well from the C-19 infection.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.23% at 23,312.14, the broader Topix rose 1.74% at 1,637.25, with value-oriented shares gaining 2.20%, outperforming 1.37% gain in growth shares of Topix Growth index.
Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index closed higher Monday, tracking strength in overseas markets.
The Hang Seng index ended 308.73 pts higher, or 1.32%, at 23,767.78, China’s H-shares index also closed higher, up for a 2nd straight session, rising 0.54% at 9,447.99.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 5 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:38am EDT
|143.56
|+2.44
|+1.73%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:38am EDT
|305.47
|+4.37
|+1.45%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:03am EDT
|1,327.17
|-6.34
|-0.48%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,312.14
|+282.24
|+1.23%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|23,767.78
|+308.73
|+1.32%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:02am EDT
|6,135.10
|+151.90
|+2.54%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,358.00
|+30.11
|+1.29%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:53am EDT
|1,242.99
|+5.45
|+0.44%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,958.77
|+32.03
|+0.65%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,938.95
|-60.45
|-1.01%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|30 Sep 2020
|3,218.05
|-6.31
|-0.20%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:19am EDT
|38,973.70
|+276.65
|+0.71%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,512.43
|+12.13
|+0.81%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|4 Oct 2020
|256.59
|+5.07
|+2.02%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
