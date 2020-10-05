Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares posted their biggest daily rise in 2.5 months Monday as investors cheered President Trump showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 2.6% higher at 5,941.6 pts, in New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed up 0.6% at 11,898.26.

Japanese shares bounced Monday, after doctors sai President Trump was recovering well from the C-19 infection.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.23% at 23,312.14, the broader Topix rose 1.74% at 1,637.25, with value-oriented shares gaining 2.20%, outperforming 1.37% gain in growth shares of Topix Growth index.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index closed higher Monday, tracking strength in overseas markets.

The Hang Seng index ended 308.73 pts higher, or 1.32%, at 23,767.78, China’s H-shares index also closed higher, up for a 2nd straight session, rising 0.54% at 9,447.99.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 5 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT143.56+2.44+1.73%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:38am EDT305.47+4.37+1.45%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:03am EDT1,327.17-6.34-0.48%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,312.14+282.24+1.23%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT23,767.78+308.73+1.32%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:02am EDT6,135.10+151.90+2.54%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,358.00+30.11+1.29%
.SETISET Composite Index5:53am EDT1,242.99+5.45+0.44%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,958.77+32.03+0.65%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,938.95-60.45-1.01%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index30 Sep 20203,218.05-6.31-0.20%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:19am EDT38,973.70+276.65+0.71%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,512.43+12.13+0.81%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index4 Oct 2020256.59+5.07+2.02%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Monday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

