Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares posted their biggest daily rise in 2.5 months Monday as investors cheered President Trump showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 2.6% higher at 5,941.6 pts, in New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed up 0.6% at 11,898.26.

Japanese shares bounced Monday, after doctors sai President Trump was recovering well from the C-19 infection.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.23% at 23,312.14, the broader Topix rose 1.74% at 1,637.25, with value-oriented shares gaining 2.20%, outperforming 1.37% gain in growth shares of Topix Growth index.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index closed higher Monday, tracking strength in overseas markets.

The Hang Seng index ended 308.73 pts higher, or 1.32%, at 23,767.78, China’s H-shares index also closed higher, up for a 2nd straight session, rising 0.54% at 9,447.99.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 5 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 143.56 +2.44 +1.73% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:38am EDT 305.47 +4.37 +1.45% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:03am EDT 1,327.17 -6.34 -0.48% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,312.14 +282.24 +1.23% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 23,767.78 +308.73 +1.32% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:02am EDT 6,135.10 +151.90 +2.54% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,358.00 +30.11 +1.29% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:53am EDT 1,242.99 +5.45 +0.44% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,958.77 +32.03 +0.65% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,938.95 -60.45 -1.01% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 30 Sep 2020 3,218.05 -6.31 -0.20% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:19am EDT 38,973.70 +276.65 +0.71% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,512.43 +12.13 +0.81% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 4 Oct 2020 256.59 +5.07 +2.02%

