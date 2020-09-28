Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Asian markets were powered Monday by signs China’s economic recovery was gaining momentum with pent-up demand, fiscal stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports boosting sentiment across the region.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan advanced 0.7% to 551.48, but stayed within striking distance of a 2-month low of 543.66 hit last wk.
Australian shares closed lower Monday, with financials and consumers stocks weighing.
The S&P/ASX 200 index swung between gains and losses throughout the session before settling 0.2% lower to 5,952.3.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended higher at 11,802.29.
The Nikkei 500 has gained 7.7% YTD, compared with a 0.6% fall in the Nikkei 225. In USD terms, the 500 has risen more than 11% beating 2.1% gains in the US S&P 500 .SPX.
Some fund managers say it is a superior benchmark compared with the better-known Nikkei average.
China’s blue-chip index finished up Monday, as industrial firms posted profit growth for a fourth straight month in August, pointing to a continued recovery in the world’s second-largest economy from the coronavirus crisis.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3%, at 4,581.91, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,217.53.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 28 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:41am EDT
|145.74
|+2.36
|+1.65%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|299.68
|+2.86
|+0.96%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,313.40
|+23.95
|+1.86%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,511.62
|+307.00
|+1.32%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|23,476.05
|+240.63
|+1.04%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:28am EDT
|6,134.90
|-5.60
|-0.09%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,308.08
|+29.29
|+1.29%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:49am EDT
|1,263.02
|+18.08
|+1.45%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,906.55
|-39.24
|-0.79%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,861.39
|+22.73
|+0.39%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,217.53
|-1.88
|-0.06%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:58am EDT
|37,981.63
|+592.97
|+1.59%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,511.66
|+2.52
|+0.17%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|27 Sep 2020
|247.61
|+2.85
|+1.16%
