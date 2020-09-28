Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific



 Asian markets were powered Monday by signs China’s economic recovery was gaining momentum with pent-up demand, fiscal stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports boosting sentiment across the region.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan advanced 0.7% to 551.48, but stayed within striking distance of a 2-month low of 543.66 hit last wk.

Australian shares closed lower Monday, with financials and consumers stocks weighing.

The S&P/ASX 200 index swung between gains and losses throughout the session before settling 0.2% lower to 5,952.3.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended higher at 11,802.29.

The Nikkei 500 has gained 7.7% YTD, compared with a 0.6% fall in the Nikkei 225. In USD terms, the 500 has risen more than 11% beating 2.1% gains in the US S&P 500 .SPX.

Some fund managers say it is a superior benchmark compared with the better-known Nikkei average.

 China’s blue-chip index finished up Monday, as industrial firms posted profit growth for a fourth straight month in August, pointing to a continued recovery in the world’s second-largest economy from the coronavirus crisis.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3%, at 4,581.91, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,217.53.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:41am EDT145.74+2.36+1.65%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT299.68+2.86+0.96%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,313.40+23.95+1.86%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,511.62+307.00+1.32%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT23,476.05+240.63+1.04%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:28am EDT6,134.90-5.60-0.09%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,308.08+29.29+1.29%
.SETISET Composite Index5:49am EDT1,263.02+18.08+1.45%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,906.55-39.24-0.79%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,861.39+22.73+0.39%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,217.53-1.88-0.06%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:58am EDT37,981.63+592.97+1.59%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,511.66+2.52+0.17%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index27 Sep 2020247.61+2.85+1.16%

