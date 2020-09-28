Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Asian markets were powered Monday by signs China’s economic recovery was gaining momentum with pent-up demand, fiscal stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports boosting sentiment across the region.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan advanced 0.7% to 551.48, but stayed within striking distance of a 2-month low of 543.66 hit last wk.

Australian shares closed lower Monday, with financials and consumers stocks weighing.

The S&P/ASX 200 index swung between gains and losses throughout the session before settling 0.2% lower to 5,952.3.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended higher at 11,802.29.

The Nikkei 500 has gained 7.7% YTD, compared with a 0.6% fall in the Nikkei 225. In USD terms, the 500 has risen more than 11% beating 2.1% gains in the US S&P 500 .SPX.

Some fund managers say it is a superior benchmark compared with the better-known Nikkei average.

China’s blue-chip index finished up Monday, as industrial firms posted profit growth for a fourth straight month in August, pointing to a continued recovery in the world’s second-largest economy from the coronavirus crisis.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3%, at 4,581.91, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,217.53.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:41am EDT 145.74 +2.36 +1.65% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 299.68 +2.86 +0.96% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,313.40 +23.95 +1.86% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,511.62 +307.00 +1.32% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 23,476.05 +240.63 +1.04% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:28am EDT 6,134.90 -5.60 -0.09% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,308.08 +29.29 +1.29% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:49am EDT 1,263.02 +18.08 +1.45% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,906.55 -39.24 -0.79% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,861.39 +22.73 +0.39% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,217.53 -1.88 -0.06% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:58am EDT 37,981.63 +592.97 +1.59% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,511.66 +2.52 +0.17% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 27 Sep 2020 247.61 +2.85 +1.16%

