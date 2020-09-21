Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares dipped Monday, as a Wall Street decline in the prior session and surging cases of C-19 in Europe pushed investors to look past an improvement in the domestic virus chaos.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.2% to 5,852.10 by 0102 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.49% to 11,576.7.

China stocks fell Monday, dragged lower on profit taking after expectations of more stimulus measures had lifted sentiment in the previous session.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% to 3,324.25. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.52%. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:41am EDT144.33+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:21am EDT307.18-5.65-1.81%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:21am EDT1,327.72-16.18-1.20%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22518 Sep 202023,360.30+40.93+0.18%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT23,950.69-504.72-2.06%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:20am EDT6,013.50-44.10-0.73%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT2,389.39-23.01-0.95%
.SETISET Composite Index4:35am EDT1,280.07-8.32-0.65%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,999.36-59.86-1.18%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,909.32+0.42+0.01%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,316.94-21.15-0.63%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:37am EDT38,444.87-400.95-1.03%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:36am EDT1,497.51-9.12-0.61%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 Sep 2020239.64+1.90+0.80%

