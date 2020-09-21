Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares dipped Monday, as a Wall Street decline in the prior session and surging cases of C-19 in Europe pushed investors to look past an improvement in the domestic virus chaos.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.2% to 5,852.10 by 0102 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.49% to 11,576.7.
China stocks fell Monday, dragged lower on profit taking after expectations of more stimulus measures had lifted sentiment in the previous session.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% to 3,324.25. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.52%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 21 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:41am EDT
|144.33
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:21am EDT
|307.18
|-5.65
|-1.81%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:21am EDT
|1,327.72
|-16.18
|-1.20%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|18 Sep 2020
|23,360.30
|+40.93
|+0.18%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|23,950.69
|-504.72
|-2.06%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:20am EDT
|6,013.50
|-44.10
|-0.73%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|2,389.39
|-23.01
|-0.95%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:35am EDT
|1,280.07
|-8.32
|-0.65%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,999.36
|-59.86
|-1.18%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,909.32
|+0.42
|+0.01%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,316.94
|-21.15
|-0.63%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:37am EDT
|38,444.87
|-400.95
|-1.03%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:36am EDT
|1,497.51
|-9.12
|-0.61%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 Sep 2020
|239.64
|+1.90
|+0.80%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
