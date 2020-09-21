Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares dipped Monday, as a Wall Street decline in the prior session and surging cases of C-19 in Europe pushed investors to look past an improvement in the domestic virus chaos.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.2% to 5,852.10 by 0102 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.49% to 11,576.7.

China stocks fell Monday, dragged lower on profit taking after expectations of more stimulus measures had lifted sentiment in the previous session.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% to 3,324.25. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.52%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:41am EDT 144.33 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:21am EDT 307.18 -5.65 -1.81% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:21am EDT 1,327.72 -16.18 -1.20% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 18 Sep 2020 23,360.30 +40.93 +0.18% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 23,950.69 -504.72 -2.06% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:20am EDT 6,013.50 -44.10 -0.73% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 2,389.39 -23.01 -0.95% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:35am EDT 1,280.07 -8.32 -0.65% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,999.36 -59.86 -1.18% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,909.32 +0.42 +0.01% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,316.94 -21.15 -0.63% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:37am EDT 38,444.87 -400.95 -1.03% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:36am EDT 1,497.51 -9.12 -0.61% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 Sep 2020 239.64 +1.90 +0.80%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!