Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares end higher as miners lead, virus cases abate

Australian shares closed higher Monday, boosted by mining stocks, after the country’s C-19 hotspot state of Victoria reported its lowest single-day rise in new infections in nearly 3 months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 5,899.5.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ticked up 0.4% to finish at 11,790.54.

 Japanese shares ended higher Monday after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election, paving the way for him to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 0.74% higher at 23,579.48, while the broader Topix gained 0.93% at 1,651.91, hitting the highest level since 21 February.

Chinese shares rose Monday, with Shanghai’s NAS-style STAR Market leading gains after securities regulator approved the 1st batch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are expected to draw fresh funds into the market.

Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 3.31%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.8%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 14 Sepember 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT144.76+1.24+0.86%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:51am EDT312.06+2.97+0.96%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:53am EDT1,329.98+5.20+0.39%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,559.30+152.81+0.65%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,640.28+136.97+0.56%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:02am EDT6,078.50+39.60+0.66%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,427.91+31.22+1.30%
.SETISET Composite Index5:09am EDT1,273.37-6.59-0.51%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,161.83+145.12+2.89%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,997.14+29.18+0.49%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,278.81+18.47+0.57%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:09am EDT38,652.67-201.88-0.52%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:59am EDT1,511.36+6.51+0.43%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index10 Sep 2020234.31+1.69+0.73%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific
  3. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific