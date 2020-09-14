Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares end higher as miners lead, virus cases abate

Australian shares closed higher Monday, boosted by mining stocks, after the country’s C-19 hotspot state of Victoria reported its lowest single-day rise in new infections in nearly 3 months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 5,899.5.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ticked up 0.4% to finish at 11,790.54.

Japanese shares ended higher Monday after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election, paving the way for him to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 0.74% higher at 23,579.48, while the broader Topix gained 0.93% at 1,651.91, hitting the highest level since 21 February.

Chinese shares rose Monday, with Shanghai’s NAS-style STAR Market leading gains after securities regulator approved the 1st batch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are expected to draw fresh funds into the market.

Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 3.31%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.8%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 14 Sepember 2020.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 144.76 +1.24 +0.86% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:51am EDT 312.06 +2.97 +0.96% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:53am EDT 1,329.98 +5.20 +0.39% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,559.30 +152.81 +0.65% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,640.28 +136.97 +0.56% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:02am EDT 6,078.50 +39.60 +0.66% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,427.91 +31.22 +1.30% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:09am EDT 1,273.37 -6.59 -0.51% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,161.83 +145.12 +2.89% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,997.14 +29.18 +0.49% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,278.81 +18.47 +0.57% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:09am EDT 38,652.67 -201.88 -0.52% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:59am EDT 1,511.36 +6.51 +0.43% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 10 Sep 2020 234.31 +1.69 +0.73%

