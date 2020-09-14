Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares end higher as miners lead, virus cases abate
Australian shares closed higher Monday, boosted by mining stocks, after the country’s C-19 hotspot state of Victoria reported its lowest single-day rise in new infections in nearly 3 months.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 5,899.5.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ticked up 0.4% to finish at 11,790.54.
Japanese shares ended higher Monday after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election, paving the way for him to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 0.74% higher at 23,579.48, while the broader Topix gained 0.93% at 1,651.91, hitting the highest level since 21 February.
Chinese shares rose Monday, with Shanghai’s NAS-style STAR Market leading gains after securities regulator approved the 1st batch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are expected to draw fresh funds into the market.
Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 3.31%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.8%
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 14 Sepember 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|144.76
|+1.24
|+0.86%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:51am EDT
|312.06
|+2.97
|+0.96%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:53am EDT
|1,329.98
|+5.20
|+0.39%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,559.30
|+152.81
|+0.65%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,640.28
|+136.97
|+0.56%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:02am EDT
|6,078.50
|+39.60
|+0.66%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,427.91
|+31.22
|+1.30%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:09am EDT
|1,273.37
|-6.59
|-0.51%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,161.83
|+145.12
|+2.89%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,997.14
|+29.18
|+0.49%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,278.81
|+18.47
|+0.57%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:09am EDT
|38,652.67
|-201.88
|-0.52%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:59am EDT
|1,511.36
|+6.51
|+0.43%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|10 Sep 2020
|234.31
|+1.69
|+0.73%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
