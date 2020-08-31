Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares seesawed Monday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the central bank’s cash rate decision and Q-2 economic growth data expected this week to gauge the impact of the C-19 chaos domestically.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 6,083.60 by 0100 GMT

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.6%, or 72.94 pts, to 12,020.58 as of 1230 GMT.

 Japanese shares bounced Monday, recovering from sharp losses seen in the previous session, as concerns about PM Shinzo Abe’s resignation were tempered by speculation that his possible successor could continue his current policies.

The benchmark Nikkei share average jumped 1.95% to 23,329.47 by the midday break, with 216 advancers on the index against 8 decliners.

The broader Topix gained 1.83% at 1,634.27.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 31 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index30 Aug 2020143.16+2.38+1.69%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index30 Aug 2020325.33+4.16+1.30%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index28 Aug 20201,348.73+7.66+0.57%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22530 Aug 202023,296.53+413.88+1.81%
.HSIHang Seng Index30 Aug 202025,754.86+332.80+1.31%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:03am EDT6,259.60-1.20-0.02%
.KS11KOSPI Index12:03am EDT2,345.62-8.18-0.35%
.SETISET Composite Index30 Aug 20201,330.19+6.88+0.52%
.JKSEJakarta Composite12:04am EDT5,346.35-0.31-0.01%
.PSIPSE Composite Index28 Aug 20205,884.18-37.37-0.63%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index30 Aug 20203,430.88+27.07+0.80%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex30 Aug 202039,938.36+471.05+1.19%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI28 Aug 20201,525.21-29.57-1.90%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index27 Aug 2020233.97+0.85+0.36%

