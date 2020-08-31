Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares seesawed Monday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the central bank’s cash rate decision and Q-2 economic growth data expected this week to gauge the impact of the C-19 chaos domestically.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 6,083.60 by 0100 GMT

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.6%, or 72.94 pts, to 12,020.58 as of 1230 GMT.

Japanese shares bounced Monday, recovering from sharp losses seen in the previous session, as concerns about PM Shinzo Abe’s resignation were tempered by speculation that his possible successor could continue his current policies.

The benchmark Nikkei share average jumped 1.95% to 23,329.47 by the midday break, with 216 advancers on the index against 8 decliners.

The broader Topix gained 1.83% at 1,634.27.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 31 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 30 Aug 2020 143.16 +2.38 +1.69% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 30 Aug 2020 325.33 +4.16 +1.30% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 28 Aug 2020 1,348.73 +7.66 +0.57% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 30 Aug 2020 23,296.53 +413.88 +1.81% .HSI Hang Seng Index 30 Aug 2020 25,754.86 +332.80 +1.31% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:03am EDT 6,259.60 -1.20 -0.02% .KS11 KOSPI Index 12:03am EDT 2,345.62 -8.18 -0.35% .SETI SET Composite Index 30 Aug 2020 1,330.19 +6.88 +0.52% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 12:04am EDT 5,346.35 -0.31 -0.01% .PSI PSE Composite Index 28 Aug 2020 5,884.18 -37.37 -0.63% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 30 Aug 2020 3,430.88 +27.07 +0.80% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 30 Aug 2020 39,938.36 +471.05 +1.19% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 28 Aug 2020 1,525.21 -29.57 -1.90% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 27 Aug 2020 233.97 +0.85 +0.36%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!