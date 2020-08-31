Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares seesawed Monday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the central bank’s cash rate decision and Q-2 economic growth data expected this week to gauge the impact of the C-19 chaos domestically.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 6,083.60 by 0100 GMT
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.6%, or 72.94 pts, to 12,020.58 as of 1230 GMT.
Japanese shares bounced Monday, recovering from sharp losses seen in the previous session, as concerns about PM Shinzo Abe’s resignation were tempered by speculation that his possible successor could continue his current policies.
The benchmark Nikkei share average jumped 1.95% to 23,329.47 by the midday break, with 216 advancers on the index against 8 decliners.
The broader Topix gained 1.83% at 1,634.27.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 31 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|30 Aug 2020
|143.16
|+2.38
|+1.69%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|30 Aug 2020
|325.33
|+4.16
|+1.30%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|28 Aug 2020
|1,348.73
|+7.66
|+0.57%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|30 Aug 2020
|23,296.53
|+413.88
|+1.81%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|30 Aug 2020
|25,754.86
|+332.80
|+1.31%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:03am EDT
|6,259.60
|-1.20
|-0.02%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|12:03am EDT
|2,345.62
|-8.18
|-0.35%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|30 Aug 2020
|1,330.19
|+6.88
|+0.52%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|12:04am EDT
|5,346.35
|-0.31
|-0.01%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|28 Aug 2020
|5,884.18
|-37.37
|-0.63%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|30 Aug 2020
|3,430.88
|+27.07
|+0.80%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|30 Aug 2020
|39,938.36
|+471.05
|+1.19%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|28 Aug 2020
|1,525.21
|-29.57
|-1.90%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|27 Aug 2020
|233.97
|+0.85
|+0.36%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, ‘This Market has Legs’ - August 31, 2020
- Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - August 31, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - August 31, 2020