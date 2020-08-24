Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares settled higher Monday, with tech stocks ending at a record high, while a significant slowdown in fresh daily C-19 coronavirus cases

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% at 6,129.60, snapping 2 straight sessions of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.7% to finish the session at 11,921.07.

China stocks closed higher Monday, with strength seen in the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext, as investors cheered Beijing’s continued market reforms to foster its tech strength.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% at 4,755.85, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2% at 3,385.64.

ChiNext ended 2% higher, and the STAR50 index inched up 0.2%

Japanese shares finished higher Monday, taking cues from gains in e-mini futures and Asian peers, but rising speculations around PM Shinzo Abe’s health weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.28% to close at 22,985.51, and the broader Topix gained 0.19% at 1,607.13.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 141.01 +0.26 +0.18% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:39am EDT 321.91 +7.03 +2.23% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,329.08 +10.66 +0.81% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,985.51 +65.21 +0.28% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,551.58 +437.74 +1.74% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:35am EDT 6,300.30 +29.60 +0.47% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,329.83 +25.24 +1.10% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:52am EDT 1,317.11 +17.85 +1.37% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,277.04 +4.23 +0.08% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,943.58 -61.82 -1.03% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,385.64 +4.96 +0.15% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:17am EDT 38,799.08 +364.36 +0.95% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,568.58 -8.54 -0.54% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 23 Aug 2020 228.35 +2.09 +0.92%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!