Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares settled higher Monday, with tech stocks ending at a record high, while a significant slowdown in fresh daily C-19 coronavirus cases

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% at 6,129.60, snapping 2 straight sessions of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.7% to finish the session at 11,921.07.

China stocks closed higher Monday, with strength seen in the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext, as investors cheered Beijing’s continued market reforms to foster its tech strength.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% at 4,755.85, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2% at 3,385.64.

ChiNext ended 2% higher, and the STAR50 index inched up 0.2%

Japanese shares finished higher Monday, taking cues from gains in e-mini futures and Asian peers, but rising speculations around PM Shinzo Abe’s health weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.28% to close at 22,985.51, and the broader Topix gained 0.19% at 1,607.13.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT141.01+0.26+0.18%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:39am EDT321.91+7.03+2.23%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,329.08+10.66+0.81%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,985.51+65.21+0.28%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,551.58+437.74+1.74%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:35am EDT6,300.30+29.60+0.47%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,329.83+25.24+1.10%
.SETISET Composite Index5:52am EDT1,317.11+17.85+1.37%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,277.04+4.23+0.08%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,943.58-61.82-1.03%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,385.64+4.96+0.15%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:17am EDT38,799.08+364.36+0.95%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,568.58-8.54-0.54%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index23 Aug 2020228.35+2.09+0.92%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

