Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares settled higher Monday, with tech stocks ending at a record high, while a significant slowdown in fresh daily C-19 coronavirus cases
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% at 6,129.60, snapping 2 straight sessions of losses.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.7% to finish the session at 11,921.07.
China stocks closed higher Monday, with strength seen in the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext, as investors cheered Beijing’s continued market reforms to foster its tech strength.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% at 4,755.85, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2% at 3,385.64.
ChiNext ended 2% higher, and the STAR50 index inched up 0.2%
Japanese shares finished higher Monday, taking cues from gains in e-mini futures and Asian peers, but rising speculations around PM Shinzo Abe’s health weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.28% to close at 22,985.51, and the broader Topix gained 0.19% at 1,607.13.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 24 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:38am EDT
|141.01
|+0.26
|+0.18%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:39am EDT
|321.91
|+7.03
|+2.23%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,329.08
|+10.66
|+0.81%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,985.51
|+65.21
|+0.28%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|25,551.58
|+437.74
|+1.74%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:35am EDT
|6,300.30
|+29.60
|+0.47%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,329.83
|+25.24
|+1.10%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:52am EDT
|1,317.11
|+17.85
|+1.37%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,277.04
|+4.23
|+0.08%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,943.58
|-61.82
|-1.03%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,385.64
|+4.96
|+0.15%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:17am EDT
|38,799.08
|+364.36
|+0.95%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,568.58
|-8.54
|-0.54%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|23 Aug 2020
|228.35
|+2.09
|+0.92%
