Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China shares closed at their highest in more than a month Monday after the central bank injected fresh funds into the country’s financial system, with securities firms rallying on hopes for a lift from capital market reforms.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.34% at 3,438.80 and the blue-chip CSI300 index added 2.35%. The financial sector sub-index ended 3.58% higher, propelled by securities firms, which gained 5.07%. Brokerages’ shares rose after Shenzhen Stock Exchange said on Friday that the first batch of companies registered for listing on Shenzhen’s ChiNext start-up board under a revamped initial public offering system will make their debuts on 24 August.

Japanese stocks fell Monday after data showed the country’s economy shrank at a record pace in the Q-2 as the coronavirus chaos crimped consumer spending. Investors took the data in their stride and locked in profits as the economy slowly emerges from the lockdowns.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.69% to 23,127.75 by 0207 GMT. The broader Topix was down 0.4%.

Financials pulled down Australian shares Monday as a decision by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to defer its final dividend brought the sector’s payout concerns to surface.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.8% lower at 6,076.4, with financials shedding 1.63%. New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.93% at 11,672.95.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:35am EDT 141.12 -1.18 -0.83% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:36am EDT 313.62 +2.11 +0.68% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:04am EDT 1,295.20 +7.20 +0.56% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,096.75 -192.61 -0.83% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,347.34 +164.33 +0.65% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:08am EDT 6,218.50 -43.20 -0.69% .KS11 KOSPI Index 14 Aug 2020 2,407.49 -30.04 -1.23% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:46am EDT 1,320.91 -6.14 -0.46% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 14 Aug 2020 5,247.69 +8.44 +0.16% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,068.78 -8.13 -0.13% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,438.80 +78.70 +2.34% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:21am EDT 38,050.78 +173.44 +0.46% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,560.74 -3.85 -0.25% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 16 Aug 2020 217.50 +2.27 +1.05%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!