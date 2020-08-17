Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares closed at their highest in more than a month Monday after the central bank injected fresh funds into the country’s financial system, with securities firms rallying on hopes for a lift from capital market reforms.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.34% at 3,438.80 and the blue-chip CSI300 index added 2.35%. The financial sector sub-index ended 3.58% higher, propelled by securities firms, which gained 5.07%. Brokerages’ shares rose after Shenzhen Stock Exchange said on Friday that the first batch of companies registered for listing on Shenzhen’s ChiNext start-up board under a revamped initial public offering system will make their debuts on 24 August.

Japanese stocks fell Monday after data showed the country’s economy shrank at a record pace in the Q-2 as the coronavirus chaos crimped consumer spending. Investors took the data in their stride and locked in profits as the economy slowly emerges from the lockdowns.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.69% to 23,127.75 by 0207 GMT. The broader Topix was down 0.4%.

Financials pulled down Australian shares Monday as a decision by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to defer its final dividend brought the sector’s payout concerns to surface.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.8% lower at 6,076.4, with financials shedding 1.63%. New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.93% at 11,672.95.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:35am EDT141.12-1.18-0.83%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT313.62+2.11+0.68%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:04am EDT1,295.20+7.20+0.56%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,096.75-192.61-0.83%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,347.34+164.33+0.65%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:08am EDT6,218.50-43.20-0.69%
.KS11KOSPI Index14 Aug 20202,407.49-30.04-1.23%
.SETISET Composite Index5:46am EDT1,320.91-6.14-0.46%
.JKSEJakarta Composite14 Aug 20205,247.69+8.44+0.16%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,068.78-8.13-0.13%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,438.80+78.70+2.34%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:21am EDT38,050.78+173.44+0.46%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,560.74-3.85-0.25%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index16 Aug 2020217.50+2.27+1.05%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

