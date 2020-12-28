Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks finished higher Monday, helped by strong industrial profit data that underscored a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 5,064.41, the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,397.29.

Japanese shares rose in holiday-thinned trade Monday as investors continued to bet that US fiscal stimulus and China Virus vaccinations will hasten the global economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.35% at 26,750.62 by 0200 GMT. The broader Topix advanced by 0.26% at 1,783.07.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index25 Dec 2020155.55+0.35+0.23%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index25 Dec 2020320.74+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index25 Dec 20201,590.06+0.00+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22525 Dec 202026,656.61-11.74-0.04%
.HSIHang Seng Index24 Dec 202026,386.56+43.46+0.16%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index24 Dec 20206,917.50+24.90+0.36%
.KS11KOSPI Index24 Dec 20202,806.86+47.04+1.70%
.SETISET Composite Index25 Dec 20201,486.31+34.79+2.40%
.JKSEJakarta Composite23 Dec 20206,008.71-14.58-0.24%
.PSIPSE Composite Index23 Dec 20207,204.38+1.99+0.03%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index25 Dec 20203,396.56+33.45+0.99%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex24 Dec 202046,973.54+529.36+1.14%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI24 Dec 20201,641.17-6.33-0.38%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index24 Dec 2020309.91+8.76+2.91%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

 

