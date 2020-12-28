Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China stocks finished higher Monday, helped by strong industrial profit data that underscored a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 5,064.41, the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,397.29.

Japanese shares rose in holiday-thinned trade Monday as investors continued to bet that US fiscal stimulus and China Virus vaccinations will hasten the global economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.35% at 26,750.62 by 0200 GMT. The broader Topix advanced by 0.26% at 1,783.07.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 25 Dec 2020 155.55 +0.35 +0.23% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 25 Dec 2020 320.74 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 25 Dec 2020 1,590.06 +0.00 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 25 Dec 2020 26,656.61 -11.74 -0.04% .HSI Hang Seng Index 24 Dec 2020 26,386.56 +43.46 +0.16% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 24 Dec 2020 6,917.50 +24.90 +0.36% .KS11 KOSPI Index 24 Dec 2020 2,806.86 +47.04 +1.70% .SETI SET Composite Index 25 Dec 2020 1,486.31 +34.79 +2.40% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 23 Dec 2020 6,008.71 -14.58 -0.24% .PSI PSE Composite Index 23 Dec 2020 7,204.38 +1.99 +0.03% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 25 Dec 2020 3,396.56 +33.45 +0.99% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 24 Dec 2020 46,973.54 +529.36 +1.14% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 24 Dec 2020 1,641.17 -6.33 -0.38% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 24 Dec 2020 309.91 +8.76 +2.91%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!