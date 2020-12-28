Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China stocks finished higher Monday, helped by strong industrial profit data that underscored a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 5,064.41, the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,397.29.
Japanese shares rose in holiday-thinned trade Monday as investors continued to bet that US fiscal stimulus and China Virus vaccinations will hasten the global economic recovery.
The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.35% at 26,750.62 by 0200 GMT. The broader Topix advanced by 0.26% at 1,783.07.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 28 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|25 Dec 2020
|155.55
|+0.35
|+0.23%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|25 Dec 2020
|320.74
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|25 Dec 2020
|1,590.06
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|25 Dec 2020
|26,656.61
|-11.74
|-0.04%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|24 Dec 2020
|26,386.56
|+43.46
|+0.16%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|24 Dec 2020
|6,917.50
|+24.90
|+0.36%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|24 Dec 2020
|2,806.86
|+47.04
|+1.70%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|25 Dec 2020
|1,486.31
|+34.79
|+2.40%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|23 Dec 2020
|6,008.71
|-14.58
|-0.24%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|23 Dec 2020
|7,204.38
|+1.99
|+0.03%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|25 Dec 2020
|3,396.56
|+33.45
|+0.99%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|24 Dec 2020
|46,973.54
|+529.36
|+1.14%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|24 Dec 2020
|1,641.17
|-6.33
|-0.38%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|24 Dec 2020
|309.91
|+8.76
|+2.91%
