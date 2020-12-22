Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Countries across the world shut their borders to the UK Monday on fears about a new coronavirus strain.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.48%, Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.04%.

China stocks finished lower Tuesday, falling the most in nearly 4 months on concerns over persisting US tensions.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.86% to 3,356.78, and the blue-chip CSI300 index closed 1.63% lower

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.73%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 2.453% lower.

Japanese shares marked 3-wk lows Tuesday, as investors took profits from stellar gains over the past 2 months.

The Nikkei average fell 1.04% to 26,436.39. It fell below its 25-Day MA for the 1st time since the start of the rally following US elections in early November. The broader Topix lost 1.56% to 1,761.12

Australian shares fell more than 1% Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.1% to 6,599.6. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.9% higher at 12,842.69, marking its best 1-day performance since 17 August.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:36am EST153.97-2.36-1.51%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST323.07-2.77-0.85%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:51am EST1,555.15+16.37+1.06%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,436.39-278.03-1.04%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,119.25-187.43-0.71%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:24am EST6,845.50-74.50-1.08%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,733.68-44.97-1.62%
.SETISET Composite Index4:49am EST1,424.39+22.61+1.61%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,023.29-142.34-2.31%
.PSIPSE Composite Index21 Dec 20207,202.39-22.50-0.31%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,356.78-63.79-1.86%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:07am EST46,006.69+452.73+0.99%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI21 Dec 20201,631.92-15.97-0.97%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index21 Dec 2020305.04+5.14+1.71%

Have a healthy, Happy Holiday week, Keep the Faith!

  

  , , , , ,

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific
  2. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  4. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific