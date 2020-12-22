Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Countries across the world shut their borders to the UK Monday on fears about a new coronavirus strain.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.48%, Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.04%.

China stocks finished lower Tuesday, falling the most in nearly 4 months on concerns over persisting US tensions.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.86% to 3,356.78, and the blue-chip CSI300 index closed 1.63% lower

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.73%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 2.453% lower.

Japanese shares marked 3-wk lows Tuesday, as investors took profits from stellar gains over the past 2 months.

The Nikkei average fell 1.04% to 26,436.39. It fell below its 25-Day MA for the 1st time since the start of the rally following US elections in early November. The broader Topix lost 1.56% to 1,761.12

Australian shares fell more than 1% Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.1% to 6,599.6. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.9% higher at 12,842.69, marking its best 1-day performance since 17 August.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:36am EST 153.97 -2.36 -1.51% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 323.07 -2.77 -0.85% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:51am EST 1,555.15 +16.37 +1.06% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,436.39 -278.03 -1.04% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,119.25 -187.43 -0.71% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:24am EST 6,845.50 -74.50 -1.08% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,733.68 -44.97 -1.62% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:49am EST 1,424.39 +22.61 +1.61% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,023.29 -142.34 -2.31% .PSI PSE Composite Index 21 Dec 2020 7,202.39 -22.50 -0.31% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,356.78 -63.79 -1.86% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:07am EST 46,006.69 +452.73 +0.99% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 21 Dec 2020 1,631.92 -15.97 -0.97% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 21 Dec 2020 305.04 +5.14 +1.71%

Have a healthy, Happy Holiday week, Keep the Faith!