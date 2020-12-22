Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Countries across the world shut their borders to the UK Monday on fears about a new coronavirus strain.
Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.48%, Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.04%.
China stocks finished lower Tuesday, falling the most in nearly 4 months on concerns over persisting US tensions.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.86% to 3,356.78, and the blue-chip CSI300 index closed 1.63% lower
The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.73%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 2.453% lower.
Japanese shares marked 3-wk lows Tuesday, as investors took profits from stellar gains over the past 2 months.
The Nikkei average fell 1.04% to 26,436.39. It fell below its 25-Day MA for the 1st time since the start of the rally following US elections in early November. The broader Topix lost 1.56% to 1,761.12
Australian shares fell more than 1% Tuesday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.1% to 6,599.6. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.9% higher at 12,842.69, marking its best 1-day performance since 17 August.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 22 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:36am EST
|153.97
|-2.36
|-1.51%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|323.07
|-2.77
|-0.85%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:51am EST
|1,555.15
|+16.37
|+1.06%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,436.39
|-278.03
|-1.04%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,119.25
|-187.43
|-0.71%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:24am EST
|6,845.50
|-74.50
|-1.08%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,733.68
|-44.97
|-1.62%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:49am EST
|1,424.39
|+22.61
|+1.61%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,023.29
|-142.34
|-2.31%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|21 Dec 2020
|7,202.39
|-22.50
|-0.31%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,356.78
|-63.79
|-1.86%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:07am EST
|46,006.69
|+452.73
|+0.99%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|21 Dec 2020
|1,631.92
|-15.97
|-0.97%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|21 Dec 2020
|305.04
|+5.14
|+1.71%
