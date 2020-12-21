Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China stocks closed higher Monday, as investors cheered Beijing’s continued policy support to shore up its economy hurt by the coronavirus chaos.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9% to end at 5,046.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% at 3,420.57.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 3.6%, while Shanghai’s STAR50 index spiked 2%.

Leading the gains, the CSI300 industrials index and the CSI300 IT index rose 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

Japanese shares closed lower Monday, slipping from a 29.5 yr high hit early in the session, on profit taking.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.18% to 26,714.42, after hitting its highest since April 1991 at the opening bell. The broader Topix fell 0.23% to 1,789.05.

Australian shares slipped Monday, with energy and financial stocks leading the declines, as a surge in COVID-19 cases in Sydney led states and territories to ban travellers from the city.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.06% lower by 0009 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.02% to 12,680.06.

Data as of 21 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:36am EST 156.33 -0.41 -0.26% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 325.84 -2.32 -0.71% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:20am EST 1,538.78 -53.69 -3.37% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,714.42 -48.97 -0.18% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 26,306.68 -191.92 -0.72% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:46am EST 6,920.00 -4.10 -0.06% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,778.65 +6.47 +0.23% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:56am EST 1,401.78 -80.60 -5.44% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,165.62 +61.30 +1.00% .PSI PSE Composite Index 20 Dec 2020 7,224.89 -47.91 -0.66% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,420.57 +25.67 +0.76% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:35am EST 45,553.96 -1,406.73 -3.00% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 20 Dec 2020 1,647.89 -4.60 -0.28% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 20 Dec 2020 299.90 +7.56 +2.59%

