Monday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks closed higher Monday, as investors cheered Beijing’s continued policy support to shore up its economy hurt by the coronavirus chaos.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9% to end at 5,046.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% at 3,420.57.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 3.6%, while Shanghai’s STAR50 index spiked 2%.

Leading the gains, the CSI300 industrials index and the CSI300 IT index rose 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

Japanese shares closed lower Monday, slipping from a 29.5 yr high hit early in the session, on profit taking.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.18% to 26,714.42, after hitting its highest since April 1991 at the opening bell. The broader Topix fell 0.23% to 1,789.05.

Australian shares slipped Monday, with energy and financial stocks leading the declines, as a surge in COVID-19 cases in Sydney led states and territories to ban travellers from the city.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.06% lower by 0009 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.02% to 12,680.06. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:36am EST156.33-0.41-0.26%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST325.84-2.32-0.71%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:20am EST1,538.78-53.69-3.37%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,714.42-48.97-0.18%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST26,306.68-191.92-0.72%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:46am EST6,920.00-4.10-0.06%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,778.65+6.47+0.23%
.SETISET Composite Index4:56am EST1,401.78-80.60-5.44%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,165.62+61.30+1.00%
.PSIPSE Composite Index20 Dec 20207,224.89-47.91-0.66%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,420.57+25.67+0.76%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:35am EST45,553.96-1,406.73-3.00%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI20 Dec 20201,647.89-4.60-0.28%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index20 Dec 2020299.90+7.56+2.59%

Have a healthy, Happy Holiday week, Keep the Faith!

