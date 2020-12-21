Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China stocks closed higher Monday, as investors cheered Beijing’s continued policy support to shore up its economy hurt by the coronavirus chaos.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9% to end at 5,046.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% at 3,420.57.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 3.6%, while Shanghai’s STAR50 index spiked 2%.
Leading the gains, the CSI300 industrials index and the CSI300 IT index rose 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively.
Japanese shares closed lower Monday, slipping from a 29.5 yr high hit early in the session, on profit taking.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.18% to 26,714.42, after hitting its highest since April 1991 at the opening bell. The broader Topix fell 0.23% to 1,789.05.
Australian shares slipped Monday, with energy and financial stocks leading the declines, as a surge in COVID-19 cases in Sydney led states and territories to ban travellers from the city.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.06% lower by 0009 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.02% to 12,680.06.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 21 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:36am EST
|156.33
|-0.41
|-0.26%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|325.84
|-2.32
|-0.71%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:20am EST
|1,538.78
|-53.69
|-3.37%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,714.42
|-48.97
|-0.18%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:09am EST
|26,306.68
|-191.92
|-0.72%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:46am EST
|6,920.00
|-4.10
|-0.06%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,778.65
|+6.47
|+0.23%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:56am EST
|1,401.78
|-80.60
|-5.44%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,165.62
|+61.30
|+1.00%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|20 Dec 2020
|7,224.89
|-47.91
|-0.66%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,420.57
|+25.67
|+0.76%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:35am EST
|45,553.96
|-1,406.73
|-3.00%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|20 Dec 2020
|1,647.89
|-4.60
|-0.28%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|20 Dec 2020
|299.90
|+7.56
|+2.59%
Have a healthy, Happy Holiday week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
