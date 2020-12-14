Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China stocks rebounded Monday, bolstered by hopes of more policy support to shore up the world’s 2nd-largest economy hit by the COVID chao.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9% at 4,934.84, and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7% at 3,369.12.

Japanese shares closed higher Monday as progress on COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs globally lifted risk sentiment, while a Bank of Japan survey showed business sentiment in December improved at the fastest pace in 20 yrs.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3% at 26,732.44, rebounding from its 1st weekly loss in 6. The broader Topix gained 0.48% at 1,790.52, its highest close since October 2018.

Australian shares finished higher Monday, on gainers in techs after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorised in the US.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.14% at 6,651.6 pts by 1140 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark was down 0.2% to 12,890.59 pts by 1140 GMT

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:35am EST 156.55 +0.74 +0.47% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 323.84 -2.93 -0.90% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:29am EST 1,571.33 +4.95 +0.32% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,732.44 +79.92 +0.30% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,389.52 -116.35 -0.44% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:26am EST 6,900.30 +13.90 +0.20% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,762.20 -7.86 -0.28% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:44am EST 1,476.13 -6.54 -0.44% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,012.52 +74.19 +1.25% .PSI PSE Composite Index 13 Dec 2020 7,281.35 +35.19 +0.49% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,369.12 +21.93 +0.66% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:06am EST 46,253.46 +154.45 +0.34% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 13 Dec 2020 1,662.74 -21.84 -1.30% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 13 Dec 2020 282.11 +5.29 +1.91%

