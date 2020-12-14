Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China stocks rebounded Monday, bolstered by hopes of more policy support to shore up the world’s 2nd-largest economy hit by the COVID chao.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9% at 4,934.84, and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7% at 3,369.12.
Japanese shares closed higher Monday as progress on COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs globally lifted risk sentiment, while a Bank of Japan survey showed business sentiment in December improved at the fastest pace in 20 yrs.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.3% at 26,732.44, rebounding from its 1st weekly loss in 6. The broader Topix gained 0.48% at 1,790.52, its highest close since October 2018.
Australian shares finished higher Monday, on gainers in techs after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorised in the US.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.14% at 6,651.6 pts by 1140 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark was down 0.2% to 12,890.59 pts by 1140 GMT
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 14 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:35am EST
|156.55
|+0.74
|+0.47%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|323.84
|-2.93
|-0.90%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:29am EST
|1,571.33
|+4.95
|+0.32%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,732.44
|+79.92
|+0.30%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,389.52
|-116.35
|-0.44%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:26am EST
|6,900.30
|+13.90
|+0.20%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,762.20
|-7.86
|-0.28%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:44am EST
|1,476.13
|-6.54
|-0.44%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,012.52
|+74.19
|+1.25%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|13 Dec 2020
|7,281.35
|+35.19
|+0.49%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,369.12
|+21.93
|+0.66%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:06am EST
|46,253.46
|+154.45
|+0.34%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|13 Dec 2020
|1,662.74
|-21.84
|-1.30%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|13 Dec 2020
|282.11
|+5.29
|+1.91%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
