Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China stocks rebounded Monday, bolstered by hopes of more policy support to shore up the world’s 2nd-largest economy hit by the COVID chao.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9% at 4,934.84, and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7% at 3,369.12.

Japanese shares closed higher Monday as progress on COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs globally lifted risk sentiment, while a Bank of Japan survey showed business sentiment in December improved at the fastest pace in 20 yrs.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3% at 26,732.44, rebounding from its 1st weekly loss in 6. The broader Topix gained 0.48% at 1,790.52, its highest close since October 2018.

Australian shares finished higher Monday, on gainers in techs after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorised in the US.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.14% at 6,651.6 pts by 1140 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark was down 0.2% to 12,890.59 pts by 1140 GMT

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 14 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:35am EST156.55+0.74+0.47%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST323.84-2.93-0.90%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:29am EST1,571.33+4.95+0.32%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,732.44+79.92+0.30%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,389.52-116.35-0.44%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:26am EST6,900.30+13.90+0.20%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,762.20-7.86-0.28%
.SETISET Composite Index4:44am EST1,476.13-6.54-0.44%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,012.52+74.19+1.25%
.PSIPSE Composite Index13 Dec 20207,281.35+35.19+0.49%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,369.12+21.93+0.66%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:06am EST46,253.46+154.45+0.34%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI13 Dec 20201,662.74-21.84-1.30%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index13 Dec 2020282.11+5.29+1.91%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  4. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific