Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China stocks fell Monday, weighed down by financials, due to worries over heightened US trade tensions, although upbeat trade data narrowed losses.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9%, to 5,022.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.8% to 3,416.60.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slipped 0.2%, while STAR50 index added 0.1%.
Japan shares closed lower Monday, with the Nikkei pulling back from a more than 29.5 yr high, as 5 straight wks of gainers raised some concerns of an overheating market and spurred investors to book some profits.
The Nikkei index fell 0.76% to 26,547.44, after hitting its highest mark since April 1991 at the open. The broader Topix lost 0.86% to 1,760.75.
Australian shares marked a fresh 9-month high Monday as a red-hot rally in iron ore prices showed no signs of easing and lifted heavyweight mining stocks for a 5th session running.
The S&P/ASX 200 index settled higher 0.6% at 6,675, after having earlier climbed as much as 1.2% to its highest since 27 February
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to close at 12,631.38.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 7 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:45am EST
|153.97
|-1.35
|-0.87%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:59am EST
|326.73
|-4.13
|-1.25%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:18am EST
|1,551.44
|+10.84
|+0.70%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,547.44
|-203.80
|-0.76%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,506.85
|-329.07
|-1.23%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:54am EST
|6,908.90
|+43.60
|+0.64%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,745.44
|+13.99
|+0.51%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4 Dec 2020
|1,449.83
|+11.51
|+0.80%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,930.76
|+120.28
|+2.07%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|6 Dec 2020
|7,203.67
|+69.11
|+0.97%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,416.60
|-27.98
|-0.81%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:33am EST
|45,419.24
|+339.69
|+0.75%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|6 Dec 2020
|1,622.89
|+1.04
|+0.06%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|3 Dec 2020
|272.62
|-0.80
|-0.29%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
