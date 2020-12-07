Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China stocks fell Monday, weighed down by financials, due to worries over heightened US trade tensions, although upbeat trade data narrowed losses.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9%, to 5,022.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.8% to 3,416.60.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slipped 0.2%, while STAR50 index added 0.1%.

Japan shares closed lower Monday, with the Nikkei pulling back from a more than 29.5 yr high, as 5 straight wks of gainers raised some concerns of an overheating market and spurred investors to book some profits.

The Nikkei index fell 0.76% to 26,547.44, after hitting its highest mark since April 1991 at the open. The broader Topix lost 0.86% to 1,760.75.

Australian shares marked a fresh 9-month high Monday as a red-hot rally in iron ore prices showed no signs of easing and lifted heavyweight mining stocks for a 5th session running.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled higher 0.6% at 6,675, after having earlier climbed as much as 1.2% to its highest since 27 February

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to close at 12,631.38.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 153.97 -1.35 -0.87% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:59am EST 326.73 -4.13 -1.25% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:18am EST 1,551.44 +10.84 +0.70% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,547.44 -203.80 -0.76% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,506.85 -329.07 -1.23% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:54am EST 6,908.90 +43.60 +0.64% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,745.44 +13.99 +0.51% .SETI SET Composite Index 4 Dec 2020 1,449.83 +11.51 +0.80% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,930.76 +120.28 +2.07% .PSI PSE Composite Index 6 Dec 2020 7,203.67 +69.11 +0.97% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,416.60 -27.98 -0.81% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:33am EST 45,419.24 +339.69 +0.75% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 6 Dec 2020 1,622.89 +1.04 +0.06% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 3 Dec 2020 272.62 -0.80 -0.29%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!