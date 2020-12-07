Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks fell Monday, weighed down by financials, due to worries over heightened US trade tensions, although upbeat trade data narrowed losses.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9%, to 5,022.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.8% to 3,416.60.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slipped 0.2%, while STAR50 index added 0.1%.

Japan shares closed lower Monday, with the Nikkei pulling back from a more than 29.5 yr high, as 5 straight wks of gainers raised some concerns of an overheating market and spurred investors to book some profits.

The Nikkei index fell 0.76% to 26,547.44, after hitting its highest mark since April 1991 at the open. The broader Topix lost 0.86% to 1,760.75.

Australian shares marked a fresh 9-month high Monday as a red-hot rally in iron ore prices showed no signs of easing and lifted heavyweight mining stocks for a 5th session running.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled higher 0.6% at 6,675, after having earlier climbed as much as 1.2% to its highest since 27 February

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to close at 12,631.38.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST153.97-1.35-0.87%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:59am EST326.73-4.13-1.25%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:18am EST1,551.44+10.84+0.70%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,547.44-203.80-0.76%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,506.85-329.07-1.23%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:54am EST6,908.90+43.60+0.64%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,745.44+13.99+0.51%
.SETISET Composite Index4 Dec 20201,449.83+11.51+0.80%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,930.76+120.28+2.07%
.PSIPSE Composite Index6 Dec 20207,203.67+69.11+0.97%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,416.60-27.98-0.81%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:33am EST45,419.24+339.69+0.75%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI6 Dec 20201,622.89+1.04+0.06%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index3 Dec 2020272.62-0.80-0.29%

