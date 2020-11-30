Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares lost for a 3rd session running Monday, as deepening tensions with China, its largest trading partner, following a move by Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine imports spooked investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 1.3% lower to 6,517.8, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1% higher on the day.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed lower Monday but posted its biggest monthly gainer in nearly 27 years, as optimism over progress in COVID-19 vaccine development boosted risk sentiment.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.79% lower to 26,433.62, snapping its 4 straight sessions of gainers. The index marked a 15% jump in November, its biggest monthly gainer since January 1994.

The broader Topix marked its best month since April 2013, but closed 1.77% lower to 1,754.92.

China’s blue-chip index scaled a near 5.5-yr high Monday, led by gains in traditional industries, as upbeat factory activity data showed continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The CSI300 index rose 1.3% at 5,045.01 pts, its highest since 18 June 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% at 3,444.84 pts.

Leading the gains, the Shanghai SE50 index, which tracks the 50 most representative traditional stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, climbed 2% to its highest since February 2008.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 153.47 -2.67 -1.71% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:58am EST 326.13 -7.46 -2.24% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:58am EST 1,501.78 +0.00 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,433.62 -211.09 -0.79% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,341.49 -553.19 -2.06% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:10am EST 6,742.10 -74.70 -1.10% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,591.34 -42.11 -1.60% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:16am EST 1,411.10 -26.68 -1.86% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,612.42 -170.92 -2.96% .PSI PSE Composite Index 27 Nov 2020 6,791.46 -136.29 -1.97% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,391.76 -16.55 -0.49% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 27 Nov 2020 44,149.72 -110.02 -0.25% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 29 Nov 2020 1,562.71 -44.88 -2.79% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 26 Nov 2020 268.21 -0.91 -0.34%

