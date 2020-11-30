Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares lost for a 3rd session running Monday, as deepening tensions with China, its largest trading partner, following a move by Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine imports spooked investors.
The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 1.3% lower to 6,517.8, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1% higher on the day.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed lower Monday but posted its biggest monthly gainer in nearly 27 years, as optimism over progress in COVID-19 vaccine development boosted risk sentiment.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.79% lower to 26,433.62, snapping its 4 straight sessions of gainers. The index marked a 15% jump in November, its biggest monthly gainer since January 1994.
The broader Topix marked its best month since April 2013, but closed 1.77% lower to 1,754.92.
China’s blue-chip index scaled a near 5.5-yr high Monday, led by gains in traditional industries, as upbeat factory activity data showed continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.
The CSI300 index rose 1.3% at 5,045.01 pts, its highest since 18 June 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% at 3,444.84 pts.
Leading the gains, the Shanghai SE50 index, which tracks the 50 most representative traditional stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, climbed 2% to its highest since February 2008.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 30 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:45am EST
|153.47
|-2.67
|-1.71%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:58am EST
|326.13
|-7.46
|-2.24%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:58am EST
|1,501.78
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,433.62
|-211.09
|-0.79%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,341.49
|-553.19
|-2.06%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:10am EST
|6,742.10
|-74.70
|-1.10%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,591.34
|-42.11
|-1.60%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:16am EST
|1,411.10
|-26.68
|-1.86%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,612.42
|-170.92
|-2.96%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|27 Nov 2020
|6,791.46
|-136.29
|-1.97%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,391.76
|-16.55
|-0.49%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|27 Nov 2020
|44,149.72
|-110.02
|-0.25%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|29 Nov 2020
|1,562.71
|-44.88
|-2.79%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|26 Nov 2020
|268.21
|-0.91
|-0.34%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
