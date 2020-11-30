Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares lost for a 3rd session running Monday, as deepening tensions with China, its largest trading partner, following a move by Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine imports spooked investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 1.3% lower to 6,517.8, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1% higher on the day.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed lower Monday but posted its biggest monthly gainer in nearly 27 years, as optimism over progress in COVID-19 vaccine development boosted risk sentiment.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.79% lower to 26,433.62, snapping its 4 straight sessions of gainers. The index marked a 15% jump in November, its biggest monthly gainer since January 1994.

The broader Topix marked its best month since April 2013, but closed 1.77% lower to 1,754.92.

China’s blue-chip index scaled a near 5.5-yr high Monday, led by gains in traditional industries, as upbeat factory activity data showed continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The CSI300 index rose 1.3% at 5,045.01 pts, its highest since 18 June 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% at 3,444.84 pts.

Leading the gains, the Shanghai SE50 index, which tracks the 50 most representative traditional stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, climbed 2% to its highest since February 2008.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST153.47-2.67-1.71%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:58am EST326.13-7.46-2.24%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:58am EST1,501.78+0.00+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,433.62-211.09-0.79%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,341.49-553.19-2.06%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:10am EST6,742.10-74.70-1.10%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,591.34-42.11-1.60%
.SETISET Composite Index4:16am EST1,411.10-26.68-1.86%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,612.42-170.92-2.96%
.PSIPSE Composite Index27 Nov 20206,791.46-136.29-1.97%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,391.76-16.55-0.49%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex27 Nov 202044,149.72-110.02-0.25%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI29 Nov 20201,562.71-44.88-2.79%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index26 Nov 2020268.21-0.91-0.34%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific
  2. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific