Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Thai shares climbed nearly 2% to hit their highest in more than 5 months Monday, leading broader gains in emerging Asian stock markets, while Singapore stocks were lifted by better-than-expected Q-3 GDP numbers.
China’s blue-chip index Monday ended at its highest in more than 5 yrs, led by gains in materials and energy stocks, as hopes of a vaccine-led recovery boosted risk appetite.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3% at 5,005.03, its highest closing level since 17 June 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1% at 3,414.49.
Australian shares rose to a 9-month high Monday, as the country’s 2 most populous states reopened borders after more than four months, bolstering hopes of a Fasst revival from the coronavirus-induced economic chaos.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% at 6,582.6 at 0022 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% at 12,484.88.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 23 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:45am EST
|151.20
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:46am EST
|330.79
|+3.05
|+0.93%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:27am EST
|1,491.01
|+11.73
|+0.79%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|20 Nov 2020
|25,527.37
|-106.97
|-0.42%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:09am EST
|26,486.20
|+34.66
|+0.13%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:24am EST
|6,772.00
|+32.10
|+0.48%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,602.59
|+49.09
|+1.92%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:50am EST
|1,420.43
|+31.09
|+2.24%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,652.76
|+81.11
|+1.46%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|22 Nov 2020
|7,178.62
|+8.83
|+0.12%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,414.49
|+36.76
|+1.09%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:43am EST
|44,077.15
|+194.90
|+0.44%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|22 Nov 2020
|1,597.48
|+3.73
|+0.23%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|22 Nov 2020
|268.50
|+1.52
|+0.57%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
