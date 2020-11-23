Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan #Thailand #Singapore

Thai shares climbed nearly 2% to hit their highest in more than 5 months Monday, leading broader gains in emerging Asian stock markets, while Singapore stocks were lifted by better-than-expected Q-3 GDP numbers.

China’s blue-chip index Monday ended at its highest in more than 5 yrs, led by gains in materials and energy stocks, as hopes of a vaccine-led recovery boosted risk appetite.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3% at 5,005.03, its highest closing level since 17 June 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1% at 3,414.49.

Australian shares rose to a 9-month high Monday, as the country’s 2 most populous states reopened borders after more than four months, bolstering hopes of a Fasst revival from the coronavirus-induced economic chaos.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% at 6,582.6 at 0022 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% at 12,484.88.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 151.20 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:46am EST 330.79 +3.05 +0.93% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:27am EST 1,491.01 +11.73 +0.79% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 20 Nov 2020 25,527.37 -106.97 -0.42% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 26,486.20 +34.66 +0.13% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:24am EST 6,772.00 +32.10 +0.48% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,602.59 +49.09 +1.92% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:50am EST 1,420.43 +31.09 +2.24% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,652.76 +81.11 +1.46% .PSI PSE Composite Index 22 Nov 2020 7,178.62 +8.83 +0.12% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,414.49 +36.76 +1.09% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:43am EST 44,077.15 +194.90 +0.44% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 22 Nov 2020 1,597.48 +3.73 +0.23% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 22 Nov 2020 268.50 +1.52 +0.57%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!