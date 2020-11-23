Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Thai shares climbed nearly 2% to hit their highest in more than 5 months Monday, leading broader gains in emerging Asian stock markets, while Singapore stocks were lifted by better-than-expected Q-3 GDP numbers.

China’s blue-chip index Monday ended at its highest in more than 5 yrs, led by gains in materials and energy stocks, as hopes of a vaccine-led recovery boosted risk appetite.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3% at 5,005.03, its highest closing level since 17 June 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1% at 3,414.49.

Australian shares rose to a 9-month high Monday, as the country’s 2 most populous states reopened borders after more than four months, bolstering hopes of a Fasst revival from the coronavirus-induced economic chaos.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% at 6,582.6 at 0022 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% at 12,484.88.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST151.20+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:46am EST330.79+3.05+0.93%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:27am EST1,491.01+11.73+0.79%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22520 Nov 202025,527.37-106.97-0.42%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST26,486.20+34.66+0.13%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:24am EST6,772.00+32.10+0.48%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,602.59+49.09+1.92%
.SETISET Composite Index4:50am EST1,420.43+31.09+2.24%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,652.76+81.11+1.46%
.PSIPSE Composite Index22 Nov 20207,178.62+8.83+0.12%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,414.49+36.76+1.09%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:43am EST44,077.15+194.90+0.44%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI22 Nov 20201,597.48+3.73+0.23%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index22 Nov 2020268.50+1.52+0.57%

