Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks ended higher Monday after upbeat data pointed to a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy, with the establishment of a China-backed trade bloc aiding sentiment.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0%, at 4,904.17, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% at 3,346.97 pts.
The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext added 0.2%, while the Shanghai STAR50 index rose 0.7%.
Japanese stocks tapped a 29-yr high Monday after the economy posted its 1st expansion in 4 Quarters and as progress in developing a COVIDvaccine continued to lift global markets.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended 2.05% firmer at 25,906.93, its highest close since June 1991. The broader Topix gained 1.68% at 1,731.81.
Trading on the Australian Securities Exchange was halted Monday as the stock exchange operator cited “market data issues”, shortly after shares marked their highest in more than 8 months.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 1.3% at 6,487.30. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.2% to hit a record high at 12,854.50.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 16 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:45am EST
|151.66
|+2.42
|+1.62%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:45am EST
|327.64
|+1.68
|+0.52%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:29am EST
|1,463.55
|+7.75
|+0.53%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|25,906.93
|+521.06
|+2.05%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,381.67
|+224.81
|+0.86%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:29am EST
|6,687.00
|+77.70
|+1.18%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,543.03
|+49.16
|+1.97%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:53am EST
|1,351.06
|+4.59
|+0.34%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,494.87
|+33.81
|+0.62%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|15 Nov 2020
|6,918.05
|-51.83
|-0.74%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:00am EST
|3,346.97
|+36.86
|+1.11%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|14 Nov 2020
|43,637.98
|+194.98
|+0.45%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|15 Nov 2020
|1,599.66
|+9.97
|+0.63%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|15 Nov 2020
|261.87
|-2.27
|-0.86%
