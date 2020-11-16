Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China stocks ended higher Monday after upbeat data pointed to a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy, with the establishment of a China-backed trade bloc aiding sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0%, at 4,904.17, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% at 3,346.97 pts.

The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext added 0.2%, while the Shanghai STAR50 index rose 0.7%.

Japanese stocks tapped a 29-yr high Monday after the economy posted its 1st expansion in 4 Quarters and as progress in developing a COVIDvaccine continued to lift global markets.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 2.05% firmer at 25,906.93, its highest close since June 1991. The broader Topix gained 1.68% at 1,731.81.

Trading on the Australian Securities Exchange was halted Monday as the stock exchange operator cited “market data issues”, shortly after shares marked their highest in more than 8 months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 1.3% at 6,487.30. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.2% to hit a record high at 12,854.50.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 151.66 +2.42 +1.62% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:45am EST 327.64 +1.68 +0.52% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:29am EST 1,463.55 +7.75 +0.53% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 25,906.93 +521.06 +2.05% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,381.67 +224.81 +0.86% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:29am EST 6,687.00 +77.70 +1.18% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,543.03 +49.16 +1.97% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:53am EST 1,351.06 +4.59 +0.34% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,494.87 +33.81 +0.62% .PSI PSE Composite Index 15 Nov 2020 6,918.05 -51.83 -0.74% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:00am EST 3,346.97 +36.86 +1.11% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 14 Nov 2020 43,637.98 +194.98 +0.45% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 15 Nov 2020 1,599.66 +9.97 +0.63% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 15 Nov 2020 261.87 -2.27 -0.86%

