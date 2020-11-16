Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China stocks ended higher Monday after upbeat data pointed to a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy, with the establishment of a China-backed trade bloc aiding sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0%, at 4,904.17, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% at 3,346.97 pts.

The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext added 0.2%, while the Shanghai STAR50 index rose 0.7%.

Japanese stocks tapped a 29-yr high Monday after the economy posted its 1st expansion in 4 Quarters and as progress in developing a COVIDvaccine continued to lift global markets.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 2.05% firmer at 25,906.93, its highest close since June 1991. The broader Topix gained 1.68% at 1,731.81.

Trading on the Australian Securities Exchange was halted Monday as the stock exchange operator cited “market data issues”, shortly after shares marked their highest in more than 8 months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 1.3% at 6,487.30. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.2% to hit a record high at 12,854.50.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST151.66+2.42+1.62%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:45am EST327.64+1.68+0.52%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:29am EST1,463.55+7.75+0.53%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST25,906.93+521.06+2.05%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,381.67+224.81+0.86%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:29am EST6,687.00+77.70+1.18%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,543.03+49.16+1.97%
.SETISET Composite Index4:53am EST1,351.06+4.59+0.34%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,494.87+33.81+0.62%
.PSIPSE Composite Index15 Nov 20206,918.05-51.83-0.74%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:00am EST3,346.97+36.86+1.11%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex14 Nov 202043,637.98+194.98+0.45%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI15 Nov 20201,599.66+9.97+0.63%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index15 Nov 2020261.87-2.27-0.86%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific