Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Japan’s Nikkei share average Monday reached a high last seen almost 3 decades ago with Honda Motors leading gains among carmakers on strong earnings figures.
The Nikkei rose 2.12% to 24,839.84, its highest close since November 1991, adding 8.1% in the last 5 sessions of gainers.
The broader Topix rose 1.41% at 1,681.90
Hong Kong stocks ended at a 4-month high Monday,
The Hang Seng index rose 1.2% at 26,016.17, the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3% at 10,633.07 pts.
China’s blue-chip index ended at a more than 5-yr high.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.0% at 4,981.35 pts, its highest closing mark since 17 June 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.9% at 3,373.73.
Australian shares climbed more than 1% Monday reaching their highest level since March, as risk sentiment and weakness in the USD lifted miners.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.6% at 6291.8 pts in early trade Monday. New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.7%, hitting a record high.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 9 Nov 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:37am EST
|147.39
|+2.05
|+1.41%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:37am EST
|335.22
|+5.20
|+1.58%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:29am EST
|1,429.42
|+19.75
|+1.40%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|24,839.84
|+514.61
|+2.12%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,016.17
|+303.20
|+1.18%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:09am EST
|6,515.70
|+120.70
|+1.89%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,447.20
|+30.70
|+1.27%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:44am EST
|1,285.88
|+25.80
|+2.05%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,356.00
|+20.48
|+0.38%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|8 Nov 2020
|6,685.85
|+0.16
|+0.00%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,373.73
|+61.57
|+1.86%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:59am EST
|42,597.43
|+704.37
|+1.68%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|8 Nov 2020
|1,524.32
|+4.68
|+0.31%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Nov 2020
|258.71
|+4.19
|+1.65%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, Stocks Soaring on Positive Vaccine News from Pfizer - November 9, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - November 9, 2020
- Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - November 9, 2020