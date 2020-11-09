Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Japan’s Nikkei share average Monday reached a high last seen almost 3 decades ago with Honda Motors leading gains among carmakers on strong earnings figures.

The Nikkei rose 2.12% to 24,839.84, its highest close since November 1991, adding 8.1% in the last 5 sessions of gainers.

The broader Topix rose 1.41% at 1,681.90

 Hong Kong stocks ended at a 4-month high Monday,

 The Hang Seng index rose 1.2% at 26,016.17, the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3% at 10,633.07 pts.

China’s blue-chip index ended at a more than 5-yr high.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.0% at 4,981.35 pts, its highest closing mark since 17 June 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.9% at 3,373.73.

Australian shares climbed more than 1% Monday reaching their highest level since March, as risk sentiment and weakness in the USD lifted miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.6% at 6291.8 pts in early trade Monday. New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.7%, hitting a record high.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 Nov 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:37am EST147.39+2.05+1.41%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:37am EST335.22+5.20+1.58%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:29am EST1,429.42+19.75+1.40%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST24,839.84+514.61+2.12%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,016.17+303.20+1.18%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:09am EST6,515.70+120.70+1.89%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,447.20+30.70+1.27%
.SETISET Composite Index4:44am EST1,285.88+25.80+2.05%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,356.00+20.48+0.38%
.PSIPSE Composite Index8 Nov 20206,685.85+0.16+0.00%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,373.73+61.57+1.86%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:59am EST42,597.43+704.37+1.68%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI8 Nov 20201,524.32+4.68+0.31%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Nov 2020258.71+4.19+1.65%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

