Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Japan’s Nikkei share average Monday reached a high last seen almost 3 decades ago with Honda Motors leading gains among carmakers on strong earnings figures.

The Nikkei rose 2.12% to 24,839.84, its highest close since November 1991, adding 8.1% in the last 5 sessions of gainers.

The broader Topix rose 1.41% at 1,681.90

Hong Kong stocks ended at a 4-month high Monday,

The Hang Seng index rose 1.2% at 26,016.17, the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3% at 10,633.07 pts.

China’s blue-chip index ended at a more than 5-yr high.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.0% at 4,981.35 pts, its highest closing mark since 17 June 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.9% at 3,373.73.

Australian shares climbed more than 1% Monday reaching their highest level since March, as risk sentiment and weakness in the USD lifted miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.6% at 6291.8 pts in early trade Monday. New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.7%, hitting a record high.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 Nov 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:37am EST 147.39 +2.05 +1.41% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:37am EST 335.22 +5.20 +1.58% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:29am EST 1,429.42 +19.75 +1.40% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 24,839.84 +514.61 +2.12% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,016.17 +303.20 +1.18% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:09am EST 6,515.70 +120.70 +1.89% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,447.20 +30.70 +1.27% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:44am EST 1,285.88 +25.80 +2.05% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,356.00 +20.48 +0.38% .PSI PSE Composite Index 8 Nov 2020 6,685.85 +0.16 +0.00% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,373.73 +61.57 +1.86% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:59am EST 42,597.43 +704.37 +1.68% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 8 Nov 2020 1,524.32 +4.68 +0.31% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Nov 2020 258.71 +4.19 +1.65%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!