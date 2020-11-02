Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares closed higher as gold stocks led the gains as uncertainty stoked bids for the safe-haven metal Monday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 0.4% at 5,951.30. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 off 0.1% to 12,070.83.
Japan’s Nikkei share average rose Monday on signs of a recovery in domestic corporate earnings.
The Nikkei rose 1.39% to finish at 23,295.48, erasing all of its Friday losses that took it to a 2-month closing low. The broader Topix gained 1.81% at 1,607.95 from Friday’s near-3-month bottom.
Hong Kong stocks kicked off November with solid gains, helped by strength in materials and consumer firms.
At the close of trade on Monday, the Hang Seng index was up 352.59 pts or 1.46% at 24,460.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index ended 1.81% higher at 9,936.56.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 2 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|4:23am EST
|140.85
|+2.43
|+1.76%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:37am EST
|320.05
|+4.51
|+1.43%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:16am EST
|1,349.93
|+1.47
|+0.11%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|23,295.48
|+318.35
|+1.39%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|24,460.01
|+352.59
|+1.46%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:53am EST
|6,147.40
|+14.20
|+0.23%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,300.16
|+33.01
|+1.46%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:40am EST
|1,202.16
|+7.21
|+0.60%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,115.13
|-13.10
|-0.26%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|30 Oct 2020
|6,324.00
|+74.61
|+1.19%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,225.12
|+0.59
|+0.02%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:09am EST
|39,757.58
|+143.51
|+0.36%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|1 Nov 2020
|1,466.46
|-0.43
|-0.03%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|1 Nov 2020
|250.71
|+3.00
|+1.21%
COMMODITIES
|INDEX
|LAST
|CHANGE
|ICE Brent CrudeLCOc1
|37.34 USD7:00pm EST
|-0.60(-1.58%)
|COMEX 100oz GoldGCc1
|1,886.40 USD6:45am EST
|+9.00(+0.48%)
