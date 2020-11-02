Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed higher as gold stocks led the gains as uncertainty stoked bids for the safe-haven metal Monday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 0.4% at 5,951.30. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 off 0.1% to 12,070.83.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose Monday on signs of a recovery in domestic corporate earnings.

The Nikkei rose 1.39% to finish at 23,295.48, erasing all of its Friday losses that took it to a 2-month closing low. The broader Topix gained 1.81% at 1,607.95 from Friday’s near-3-month bottom.

 Hong Kong stocks kicked off November with solid gains, helped by strength in materials and consumer firms.

At the close of trade on Monday, the Hang Seng index was up 352.59 pts or 1.46% at 24,460.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index ended 1.81% higher at 9,936.56.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index4:23am EST140.85+2.43+1.76%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:37am EST320.05+4.51+1.43%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:16am EST1,349.93+1.47+0.11%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST23,295.48+318.35+1.39%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST24,460.01+352.59+1.46%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:53am EST6,147.40+14.20+0.23%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,300.16+33.01+1.46%
.SETISET Composite Index4:40am EST1,202.16+7.21+0.60%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,115.13-13.10-0.26%
.PSIPSE Composite Index30 Oct 20206,324.00+74.61+1.19%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,225.12+0.59+0.02%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:09am EST39,757.58+143.51+0.36%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI1 Nov 20201,466.46-0.43-0.03%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index1 Nov 2020250.71+3.00+1.21%

COMMODITIES

INDEXLASTCHANGE
ICE Brent CrudeLCOc137.34 USD7:00pm EST-0.60(-1.58%)
COMEX 100oz GoldGCc11,886.40 USD6:45am EST+9.00(+0.48%)

