Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed higher as gold stocks led the gains as uncertainty stoked bids for the safe-haven metal Monday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 0.4% at 5,951.30. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 off 0.1% to 12,070.83.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose Monday on signs of a recovery in domestic corporate earnings.

The Nikkei rose 1.39% to finish at 23,295.48, erasing all of its Friday losses that took it to a 2-month closing low. The broader Topix gained 1.81% at 1,607.95 from Friday’s near-3-month bottom.

Hong Kong stocks kicked off November with solid gains, helped by strength in materials and consumer firms.

At the close of trade on Monday, the Hang Seng index was up 352.59 pts or 1.46% at 24,460.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index ended 1.81% higher at 9,936.56.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 4:23am EST 140.85 +2.43 +1.76% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:37am EST 320.05 +4.51 +1.43% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:16am EST 1,349.93 +1.47 +0.11% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 23,295.48 +318.35 +1.39% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 24,460.01 +352.59 +1.46% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:53am EST 6,147.40 +14.20 +0.23% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,300.16 +33.01 +1.46% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:40am EST 1,202.16 +7.21 +0.60% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,115.13 -13.10 -0.26% .PSI PSE Composite Index 30 Oct 2020 6,324.00 +74.61 +1.19% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,225.12 +0.59 +0.02% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:09am EST 39,757.58 +143.51 +0.36% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 1 Nov 2020 1,466.46 -0.43 -0.03% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 1 Nov 2020 250.71 +3.00 +1.21%

COMMODITIES

INDEX LAST CHANGE ICE Brent CrudeLCOc1 37.34 USD7:00pm EST -0.60(-1.58%) COMEX 100oz GoldGCc1 1,886.40 USD6:45am EST +9.00(+0.48%)

