Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares dipped Monday, with gold stocks leading losses, as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States and parts of Europe made investors nervous about a global economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.2% to 6,159.20. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished up 0.5% at 12,470.34.

Japanese shares steadied Monday, as investors were on guard ahead of a slew of earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei share average was flat at 23,514.41 by the midday break, while the broader Topix fell 0.17% to 1,622.53.

China stocks fell Monday, at the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.72% to 3,254.54, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.5%.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.44%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.45% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.54%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT141.88-0.61-0.43%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT319.90+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:44am EDT1,356.73-18.52-1.35%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,494.34-22.25-0.09%
.HSIHang Seng Index23 Oct 202024,918.78+132.65+0.54%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:05am EDT6,357.30-16.40-0.26%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,343.91-16.90-0.72%
.SETISET Composite Index5:41am EDT1,207.97-5.64-0.46%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,144.05+31.86+0.62%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,491.19+7.13+0.11%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,251.12-26.88-0.82%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:59am EDT40,189.33-496.17-1.22%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI25 Oct 20201,494.61-0.03-0.00%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index25 Oct 2020256.49-5.68-2.17%

