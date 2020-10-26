Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares dipped Monday, with gold stocks leading losses, as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States and parts of Europe made investors nervous about a global economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.2% to 6,159.20. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished up 0.5% at 12,470.34.

Japanese shares steadied Monday, as investors were on guard ahead of a slew of earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei share average was flat at 23,514.41 by the midday break, while the broader Topix fell 0.17% to 1,622.53.

China stocks fell Monday, at the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.72% to 3,254.54, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.5%.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.44%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.45% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.54%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:36am EDT 141.88 -0.61 -0.43% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:36am EDT 319.90 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:44am EDT 1,356.73 -18.52 -1.35% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,494.34 -22.25 -0.09% .HSI Hang Seng Index 23 Oct 2020 24,918.78 +132.65 +0.54% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:05am EDT 6,357.30 -16.40 -0.26% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,343.91 -16.90 -0.72% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:41am EDT 1,207.97 -5.64 -0.46% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,144.05 +31.86 +0.62% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,491.19 +7.13 +0.11% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,251.12 -26.88 -0.82% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:59am EDT 40,189.33 -496.17 -1.22% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 25 Oct 2020 1,494.61 -0.03 -0.00% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 25 Oct 2020 256.49 -5.68 -2.17%

