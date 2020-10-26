Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares dipped Monday, with gold stocks leading losses, as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States and parts of Europe made investors nervous about a global economic recovery.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.2% to 6,159.20. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished up 0.5% at 12,470.34.
Japanese shares steadied Monday, as investors were on guard ahead of a slew of earnings reports.
The benchmark Nikkei share average was flat at 23,514.41 by the midday break, while the broader Topix fell 0.17% to 1,622.53.
China stocks fell Monday, at the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.72% to 3,254.54, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.5%.
The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.44%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.45% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.54%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 26 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|141.88
|-0.61
|-0.43%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:36am EDT
|319.90
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:44am EDT
|1,356.73
|-18.52
|-1.35%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,494.34
|-22.25
|-0.09%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|23 Oct 2020
|24,918.78
|+132.65
|+0.54%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:05am EDT
|6,357.30
|-16.40
|-0.26%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,343.91
|-16.90
|-0.72%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:41am EDT
|1,207.97
|-5.64
|-0.46%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,144.05
|+31.86
|+0.62%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,491.19
|+7.13
|+0.11%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,251.12
|-26.88
|-0.82%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:59am EDT
|40,189.33
|-496.17
|-1.22%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|25 Oct 2020
|1,494.61
|-0.03
|-0.00%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|25 Oct 2020
|256.49
|-5.68
|-2.17%
