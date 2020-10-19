Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan #Thailand
Thai shares languished at a 6 month low Monday as escalating anti-government protests threatened to further erode investor confidence in the country and heaped further pressure on the region’s worst performing stock market this year.
Protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and curbs on powers of the monarchy have compounded Thailand’s woes in recent months after the coronavirus chaos ravaged its tourism-reliant economy.
Bangkok stocks, which have lost more than 23% YTD.
Australian shares ended at their highest in more than 7 months Monday after the State of Victoria, the country’s coronavirus outbreak epicentre, eased months-long movement restrictions.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.9% to 6,229.40 – its highest since 6 March. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50, slipped 0.4% to 12,385.25
Japanese shares ended higher Monday, tracking a gain in Wall Street futures in Asian trade, on hopes of a new US coronavirus relief deal before the Presidential election.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.11% to close at 23,671.13, while the broader Topix gained 1.25% to 1,637.98.
China stocks reversed earlier gains to close lower Monday, weighed down by industrial and healthcare firms, after the country reported a weaker-than-forecast GDP growth for Q-3. China’s reported growth in the last Q has looked too smooth to be real to me.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8%, to 4,755.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,312.67. The CSI300 index had risen as much as 1.2% and the Shanghai Composite 1% before reversing.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext fell 1.3%, while the STAR50 index shed 1.8%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 19 Oct 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|143.64
|+1.73
|+1.22%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|317.30
|+0.91
|+0.29%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:58am EDT
|1,366.03
|+10.92
|+0.81%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,671.13
|+260.50
|+1.11%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,542.26
|+155.47
|+0.64%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:31am EDT
|6,435.60
|+50.60
|+0.79%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,346.74
|+5.21
|+0.22%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:49am EDT
|1,208.75
|-24.93
|-2.02%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,126.33
|+22.92
|+0.45%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,019.26
|+120.79
|+2.05%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,312.67
|-23.69
|-0.71%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:14am EDT
|40,431.60
|+448.62
|+1.12%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,518.11
|+14.27
|+0.95%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|18 Oct 2020
|260.54
|+0.06
|+0.02%
