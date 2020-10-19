Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific



Thai shares languished at a 6 month low Monday as escalating anti-government protests threatened to further erode investor confidence in the country and heaped further pressure on the region’s worst performing stock market this year.

Protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and curbs on powers of the monarchy have compounded Thailand’s woes in recent months after the coronavirus chaos ravaged its tourism-reliant economy.

Bangkok stocks, which have lost more than 23% YTD.

Australian shares ended at their highest in more than 7 months Monday after the State of Victoria, the country’s coronavirus outbreak epicentre, eased months-long movement restrictions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.9% to 6,229.40 – its highest since 6 March. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50, slipped 0.4% to 12,385.25

Japanese shares ended higher Monday, tracking a gain in Wall Street futures in Asian trade, on hopes of a new US coronavirus relief deal before the Presidential election.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.11% to close at 23,671.13, while the broader Topix gained 1.25% to 1,637.98.

China stocks reversed earlier gains to close lower Monday, weighed down by industrial and healthcare firms, after the country reported a weaker-than-forecast GDP growth for Q-3. China’s reported growth in the last Q has looked too smooth to be real to me.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8%, to 4,755.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,312.67. The CSI300 index had risen as much as 1.2% and the Shanghai Composite 1% before reversing.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext fell 1.3%, while the STAR50 index shed 1.8%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 19 Oct 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT143.64+1.73+1.22%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT317.30+0.91+0.29%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:58am EDT1,366.03+10.92+0.81%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,671.13+260.50+1.11%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,542.26+155.47+0.64%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:31am EDT6,435.60+50.60+0.79%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,346.74+5.21+0.22%
.SETISET Composite Index5:49am EDT1,208.75-24.93-2.02%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,126.33+22.92+0.45%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,019.26+120.79+2.05%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,312.67-23.69-0.71%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:14am EDT40,431.60+448.62+1.12%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,518.11+14.27+0.95%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index18 Oct 2020260.54+0.06+0.02%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

