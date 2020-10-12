Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed higher Monday, with the technology index at a record high, although investors refused to make big bets awaiting hints on additional US stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.4% higher at 6,126.60. New Zealand’s the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished 0.6% higher at 12,356.89.

Japanese stocks fell Monday as concerns about upcoming corporate earnings reports prompted some investors to take profits, with industrial and consumer discretionary sectors leading the decline.

The Nikkei index ended down 0.26% to 23,558.69, while the broader TOPIX fell 0.24% to 1,643.35.

China stocks extended their rally Monday to post their biggest daily percentage gainer in 3 months, as investors cheered Beijing’s latest policy support for equity markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 3% at 4,823.16, its best day since 6 July, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.6% at 3,358.47 pts, its best session since 20 July.

The tech-heavy startup ChiNext added 3.9% and the STAR50 index rose 1.7%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index5:16am EDT144.13-0.36-0.25%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT318.75+6.60+2.11%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:12am EDT1,371.15-1.61-0.12%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,558.69-61.00-0.26%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,649.68+530.55+2.20%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:28am EDT6,343.10+30.60+0.48%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,403.73+11.77+0.49%
.SETISET Composite Index5:44am EDT1,273.43+6.29+0.50%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,093.10+39.44+0.78%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,937.05+5.44+0.09%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,358.47+86.39+2.64%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:29am EDT40,593.80+84.31+0.21%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,518.43-11.92-0.78%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Oct 2020257.20+2.78+1.09%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

