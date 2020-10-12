Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares closed higher Monday, with the technology index at a record high, although investors refused to make big bets awaiting hints on additional US stimulus.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.4% higher at 6,126.60. New Zealand’s the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished 0.6% higher at 12,356.89.
Japanese stocks fell Monday as concerns about upcoming corporate earnings reports prompted some investors to take profits, with industrial and consumer discretionary sectors leading the decline.
The Nikkei index ended down 0.26% to 23,558.69, while the broader TOPIX fell 0.24% to 1,643.35.
China stocks extended their rally Monday to post their biggest daily percentage gainer in 3 months, as investors cheered Beijing’s latest policy support for equity markets.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 3% at 4,823.16, its best day since 6 July, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.6% at 3,358.47 pts, its best session since 20 July.
The tech-heavy startup ChiNext added 3.9% and the STAR50 index rose 1.7%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 12 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|5:16am EDT
|144.13
|-0.36
|-0.25%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|318.75
|+6.60
|+2.11%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:12am EDT
|1,371.15
|-1.61
|-0.12%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,558.69
|-61.00
|-0.26%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,649.68
|+530.55
|+2.20%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:28am EDT
|6,343.10
|+30.60
|+0.48%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,403.73
|+11.77
|+0.49%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:44am EDT
|1,273.43
|+6.29
|+0.50%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,093.10
|+39.44
|+0.78%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,937.05
|+5.44
|+0.09%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,358.47
|+86.39
|+2.64%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:29am EDT
|40,593.80
|+84.31
|+0.21%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,518.43
|-11.92
|-0.78%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Oct 2020
|257.20
|+2.78
|+1.09%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - October 12, 2020
- The Waldorf Astoria is has Turned into Luxe Residences, Take an Exclusive 1st Look at the Stunning Interiors - October 12, 2020
- Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, Counting Down to the Election - October 12, 2020