Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed higher Monday, with the technology index at a record high, although investors refused to make big bets awaiting hints on additional US stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.4% higher at 6,126.60. New Zealand’s the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished 0.6% higher at 12,356.89.

Japanese stocks fell Monday as concerns about upcoming corporate earnings reports prompted some investors to take profits, with industrial and consumer discretionary sectors leading the decline.

The Nikkei index ended down 0.26% to 23,558.69, while the broader TOPIX fell 0.24% to 1,643.35.

China stocks extended their rally Monday to post their biggest daily percentage gainer in 3 months, as investors cheered Beijing’s latest policy support for equity markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 3% at 4,823.16, its best day since 6 July, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.6% at 3,358.47 pts, its best session since 20 July.

The tech-heavy startup ChiNext added 3.9% and the STAR50 index rose 1.7%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 5:16am EDT 144.13 -0.36 -0.25% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 318.75 +6.60 +2.11% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:12am EDT 1,371.15 -1.61 -0.12% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,558.69 -61.00 -0.26% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,649.68 +530.55 +2.20% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:28am EDT 6,343.10 +30.60 +0.48% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,403.73 +11.77 +0.49% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:44am EDT 1,273.43 +6.29 +0.50% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,093.10 +39.44 +0.78% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,937.05 +5.44 +0.09% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,358.47 +86.39 +2.64% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:29am EDT 40,593.80 +84.31 +0.21% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,518.43 -11.92 -0.78% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Oct 2020 257.20 +2.78 +1.09%

