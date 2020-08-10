Monday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australian shares marked their highest close in nearly 3 wks Monday, driven by gains among heavyweight financials, while a dip in new coronavirus infections in Victoria and renewed hopes of financial aid in the United States boosted risk sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.76% at 6,110.2 pts at the close of trade.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3%

China shares ended higher Monday, turning around from early losses as data signalling slow factory deflation reinforced hopes of an economic recovery from the chaos-driven lockdown.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.75% at 3,379.25, after earlier falling as much as 0.57%.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36%, back from a 1.31% fall.

The CSI financial sector sub-index ended 1.34% higher, the consumer staples sector added 0.11%, the Real Estate index jumped 3.08% and the healthcare sub-index closed 0.62% lower.

Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:45am EDT 135.69 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:46am EDT 306.06 -4.00 -1.29% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:28am EDT 1,295.31 +9.57 +0.74% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 7 Aug 2020 22,329.94 -88.21 -0.39% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,377.43 -154.19 -0.63% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:09am EDT 6,247.10 +102.20 +1.66% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,386.38 +34.71 +1.48% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:45am EDT 1,322.01 -2.39 -0.18% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,157.83 +13.94 +0.27% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,930.92 +84.90 +1.45% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,379.25 +25.22 +0.75% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:44am EDT 38,182.08 +141.51 +0.37% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,571.66 -6.48 -0.41% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 9 Aug 2020 210.78 +1.34 +0.64%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!