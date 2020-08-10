Monday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

By on

Monday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australian shares marked their highest close in nearly 3 wks Monday, driven by gains among heavyweight financials, while a dip in new coronavirus infections in Victoria and renewed hopes of financial aid in the United States boosted risk sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.76% at 6,110.2 pts at the close of trade.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3%

China shares ended higher Monday, turning around from early losses as data signalling slow factory deflation reinforced hopes of an economic recovery from the chaos-driven lockdown.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.75% at 3,379.25, after earlier falling as much as 0.57%.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36%, back from a 1.31% fall.

The CSI financial sector sub-index ended 1.34% higher, the consumer staples sector added 0.11%, the Real Estate index jumped 3.08% and the healthcare sub-index closed 0.62% lower. 

Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:45am EDT135.69+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:46am EDT306.06-4.00-1.29%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:28am EDT1,295.31+9.57+0.74%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2257 Aug 202022,329.94-88.21-0.39%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,377.43-154.19-0.63%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:09am EDT6,247.10+102.20+1.66%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,386.38+34.71+1.48%
.SETISET Composite Index5:45am EDT1,322.01-2.39-0.18%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,157.83+13.94+0.27%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,930.92+84.90+1.45%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,379.25+25.22+0.75%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:44am EDT38,182.08+141.51+0.37%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,571.66-6.48-0.41%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index9 Aug 2020210.78+1.34+0.64%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , ,

Monday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Thursday’s World Stock Markets Update: Asia and Oceania