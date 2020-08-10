Monday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Australian shares marked their highest close in nearly 3 wks Monday, driven by gains among heavyweight financials, while a dip in new coronavirus infections in Victoria and renewed hopes of financial aid in the United States boosted risk sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.76% at 6,110.2 pts at the close of trade.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3%
China shares ended higher Monday, turning around from early losses as data signalling slow factory deflation reinforced hopes of an economic recovery from the chaos-driven lockdown.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.75% at 3,379.25, after earlier falling as much as 0.57%.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36%, back from a 1.31% fall.
The CSI financial sector sub-index ended 1.34% higher, the consumer staples sector added 0.11%, the Real Estate index jumped 3.08% and the healthcare sub-index closed 0.62% lower.
Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 10 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:45am EDT
|135.69
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:46am EDT
|306.06
|-4.00
|-1.29%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:28am EDT
|1,295.31
|+9.57
|+0.74%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|7 Aug 2020
|22,329.94
|-88.21
|-0.39%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,377.43
|-154.19
|-0.63%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:09am EDT
|6,247.10
|+102.20
|+1.66%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,386.38
|+34.71
|+1.48%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:45am EDT
|1,322.01
|-2.39
|-0.18%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,157.83
|+13.94
|+0.27%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,930.92
|+84.90
|+1.45%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,379.25
|+25.22
|+0.75%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:44am EDT
|38,182.08
|+141.51
|+0.37%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,571.66
|-6.48
|-0.41%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|9 Aug 2020
|210.78
|+1.34
|+0.64%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
