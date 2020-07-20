Monday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

By

China stocks rose 3% Monday, led by financial firms, after regulators moved to bolster the market by lifting equity investment cap for insurers and encouraging mergers and acquisitions among brokerages and mutual fund houses.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 3.11% at 3,314.15, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.98%.

The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.31%.

Leading the gains, the CSI300 financials index jumped 4.3% after the state regulator lifted equity investment cap for insurers.

Australian shares closed lower Monday, dragged by the energy sector on weaker oil prices, and as authorities warned that the C-19 coronavirus outbreak in the country’s 2nd-most populous state could take wks to control.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.6% lower to 6,001.60. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% lower to 11,553.16.

 Japanese shares fell Monday rekindling concerns over the extent of economic damage caused by the C-19 coronavirus chaos.

The benchmark Nikkei share average dipped 0.35% to 22,616.23 by the midday break, with 75 advancers on the Nikkei index against 138 decliners.

The broader Topix lost 0.32% to 1,568.85, with all but 8 of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange trading in the Red.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 20 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT138.17+0.23+0.17%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:38am EDT307.82+1.90+0.62%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:40am EDT1,251.34+11.62+0.94%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,717.48+21.06+0.09%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,057.99-31.18-0.12%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:06am EDT6,112.30-32.60-0.53%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,198.20-2.99-0.14%
.SETISET Composite Index4:55am EDT1,359.16-0.42-0.03%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,051.11-28.48-0.56%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,150.70+61.95+1.02%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,314.15+100.02+3.11%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:55am EDT37,398.00+377.86+1.02%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:55am EDT1,589.45-6.88-0.43%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index16 Jul 2020221.10+1.60+0.73%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

