Monday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

China stocks rose 3% Monday, led by financial firms, after regulators moved to bolster the market by lifting equity investment cap for insurers and encouraging mergers and acquisitions among brokerages and mutual fund houses.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 3.11% at 3,314.15, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.98%.

The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.31%.

Leading the gains, the CSI300 financials index jumped 4.3% after the state regulator lifted equity investment cap for insurers.

Australian shares closed lower Monday, dragged by the energy sector on weaker oil prices, and as authorities warned that the C-19 coronavirus outbreak in the country’s 2nd-most populous state could take wks to control.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.6% lower to 6,001.60. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% lower to 11,553.16.

Japanese shares fell Monday rekindling concerns over the extent of economic damage caused by the C-19 coronavirus chaos.

The benchmark Nikkei share average dipped 0.35% to 22,616.23 by the midday break, with 75 advancers on the Nikkei index against 138 decliners.

The broader Topix lost 0.32% to 1,568.85, with all but 8 of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange trading in the Red.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 138.17 +0.23 +0.17% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:38am EDT 307.82 +1.90 +0.62% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:40am EDT 1,251.34 +11.62 +0.94% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,717.48 +21.06 +0.09% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,057.99 -31.18 -0.12% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:06am EDT 6,112.30 -32.60 -0.53% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,198.20 -2.99 -0.14% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:55am EDT 1,359.16 -0.42 -0.03% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,051.11 -28.48 -0.56% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,150.70 +61.95 +1.02% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,314.15 +100.02 +3.11% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:55am EDT 37,398.00 +377.86 +1.02% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:55am EDT 1,589.45 -6.88 -0.43% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 16 Jul 2020 221.10 +1.60 +0.73%

