Molecular Hydrogen May Hold ‘The Secret’ to Good Health and Long Life

“I have been drinking hydrogen infused spring water for 5 yrs, and I am here to say it makes me feel and act like a young man focused on getting things done” — Paul Ebeling

Hydrogen is 3X more energy-dense than gasoline and makes up about 75% of the Sun’s gases radiating out into our solar system as heat and light.

Yes, it is the smallest molecule in the Universe, but hydrogen drives all life as we know it. And now researchers believe molecular hydrogen, or H 2 gas, could be the secret to health and longevity.

By optimizing the body’s natural balance between beneficial reactive oxygen species and production of antioxidants, you can help your body maintain a healthy balance for overall health.

Molecular hydrogen gas to help control oxidative stress, responding only when needed to help support organs, cells and genetic material.

It help neutralize the damaging effects on your body from processed foods, sugar, alcohol, cigarette smoking, air pollution, environmental toxins, cell phone radiation, dirty electricity and electromagnetic fields

Hydrogen plays an important role in improving the oxidative stress of your cells and helps bring things back into homeostasis by effectively reducing excess oxidative stress.

A Key ways hydrogen improves redox (oxidation and reduction of oxidation occur together) is through the production of antioxidants that your body normally make like glutathione. With healthy levels of oxidation, glutathione sufficiently protects your cells and helps keep oxidation in balance.

Hydrogen has long been recognized for its value in promoting health, the 1st major study was published in Nature Medicine in Y 2007 and is now becoming known to Americans. Japanese researchers have been studying the potential of hydrogen for the last 10 yrs

Because hydrogen is the smallest molecule in the Universe, it can easily penetrate every tissue in the human body, including the brain and cellular parts like the mitochondria and nucleus.

With more than 1,200 peer-reviewed scientific publications on molecular hydrogen, researchers report that hydrogen may benefit every organ in the body. And it does this by targeting excess oxidation and supporting a healthy inflammatory response.

Human studies in Japan have shown a link between drinking hydrogen water and various biological functions, including:

An already healthy inflammatory response.

Improved cellular health.

Optimal and faster muscle recovery in elite athletes.

Improved sleep and mood.

Greater comfort and flexibility.

Improved skin health and appearance.

Increased energy and mental clarity.

Improved metabolism.

Normal cholesterol and glucose regulation.

Molecular hydrogen gas is tasteless and odorless, there is no off taste or smell when you drink water. Plus, it does not change the pH of the water or the body.

Hydrogen water is a beverage with potent properties for fighting the most damaging free radicals and supporting an already healthy inflammatory response throughout our body and brain.

When we drink water with high concentrations of molecular hydrogen gas, I drink 10acidity which is patented 3X H2 spring water from Penta5 USA in Sarasota Florida, it goes into your stomach and quickly reaches your blood, attaining a peak within minutes.

The hydrogen-rich blood then circulates through your heart and lungs. Although it leaves your system within an hour, its residual effects can last for hours, days and even weeks.

Eat healthy, B healthy, Live lively, Drink HHHO water!

