Millions of Americans are Flying This Christmas, They are Not Afraid

#Christmas #travel #flying #CDC #TSA

More than 3.2-M people passed through security checkpoints at US airports over the last 3 days, marking it the busiest weekend since the start of the coronavirus chaos despite advisories to avoid travel during the Christmas Holiday season, according to figures published by the TSA (Transportation Security Administration).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month issued guidance discouraging travel and urging those who travel to take coronavirus tests before and after their trip.

“Travel can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” the CDC said in updated guidance on 2 December.

The 3.2-M passengers screened Friday, Saturday and Sunday mark the only time during the virus chaos when over 1-M travelers came through checkpoints 3 days running.

When it comes to travel prices this Holiday season, experts predict there will be bargains; average hotel rates are lower than in prior yrs.

Hotel rates in the US for Christmas are averaging $150 per night on average.

.

Hotel rates in the U.S. for Thanksgiving are averaging a low of $117 per night and $150 on average per night for Christmas,” says Liana Corwin, a consumer travel expert at travel booking app Hopper.

Hotels and vacation rental companies expect less pressure on the traditional peak Holiday travel wks.

American travelers, who are not afraid have of the ability to work and school remotely. So, families will be enjoying longer trips over the Holidays and can choose to travel during less popular days and times to avoid crowded airplanes,

Enjoy your travels, have a healthy Happy Christmas Holiday, Keep the Faith!