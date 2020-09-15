Middle East Peace is in the Air!

#PresidentTrump #Peace #TheAbrahamAccords

Tuesday, President Trump said that “5 or 6” more Arab countries were ready to agree to normalize relations with Israel, in line with the landmark accords struck between the Jewish State and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

“We are very far down the road with about 5 countries, 5 additional countries,” President Trump said as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, ahead of a signing ceremony with both Arab states for the Peace deal.

“We will have at least 5 or 6 countries coming along very quickly, we are already talking to them,” President Trump said.

“We have had great talks with Saudi Arabia. I think their mind is very open,” said President Trump.

For the Mideast, the deals called The Abraham Accords mark a distinct shift in a decades-old status quo where Arab countries have tried to maintain unity against Israel over its treatment of the stateless Palestinians.

“After decades of division and conflict we mark the dawn of a new Middle East,” President Trump said as the signing ceremony began.

Palestinian leaders have urged demonstrations in the occupied territories and outside embassies of the United States, Israel, Bahrain and the UAE to protest what they called “shameful agreements.”

Nonetheless President Trump voiced confidence the Palestinians will eventually sign on to the Peace agreements.

“The Palestinians will absolutely be a member. I do not say that with any bravado, I just tell you the Palestinians will be a member at the right time,” President Trump said.

The White House event will be the first time Arab nations have established relations with Israel since Egypt in Y 1979 and Jordan in Y 1994.

Hundreds of people were invited to attend and a symbolic handshake between the Arab representatives and Mr. Netanyahu has not been ruled out.

