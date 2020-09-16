Mick Schumacher to Become F1 Star Like His Dad, says Ferrari Legend Ross Brawn

#F1 #Ferrari #MickSchumacher #RossBrawn

Mick Schumacher, 21 anni, has been tipped to follow father Michael’s footsteps in F1.

Ross Brawn, who worked closely with Michael Schumacher as he won his 7 world titles at Benetton and Ferrari, believes young Mick is on course for an F1 seat of his own.

Mick took to the Mugello circuit in his dad’s title-winning Ferrari F2004 for a special display ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Mr. Brawn wrote in his F1 column: “It was wonderful to see a car close to my heart, the Ferrari F2004 get another outing in the hands of Mick Schumacher Sunday.

“Michael was a force of nature in that car, winning his 7th world title, and it seems Mick really enjoyed his latest demonstration run in it.

“Mick himself is driving superbly at the moment in Formula 2, and is leading the championship after another solid weekend in Mugello.

“Keep it up and he’ll surely be on the F1 grid soon.“

Ferrari Academy star Mick is shooting for an F1 seat while his father continues his recovery from a skiing accident in Y 2013.

Michael has not been seen in public since suffering serious brain injuries in the off-piste crash while skiing with his son in the Alps.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 203.16, Key support is at 191.97.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, my Key indicator is Very Bullish, the stock is very oversold.

Ferrari finished Tuesday at 191.58, -0.41 in NY it’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

