Metropole Hanoi to Host Special Korean Culinary Experience

Two-Michelin-Star Chef Sung-Jae Anh’s recipes in the limelight from Sept. 25-Oct. 11

Le Club at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi is kicking off a two-week celebration of modern Korean gastronomy on September 25 with a special lunch and dinner menu, available à la carte or as a five-course set, featuring exclusive recipes from two-Michelin-star Chef Sung-Jae Anh.

Dishes served as part of the special culinary event include tiger shrimp and pine nut muchim; a halibut hoe ssam cup with traditional ssamjang dipping sauce; an abalone and beef brisket jjim, marinated in a flavorful sauce before being steamed; ginseng galbi gui, the famous South Korean-style BBQ ribs; and persimmon bavarois served with lemon sorbet.

“South Korea has one of the most vibrant food cultures in the world, and Chef Anh is part of a new generation of chefs gaining recognition for elevating the cuisine. His popular dishes will bring highlights of the country’s exquisite food culture to Hanoi,” said Metropole Hanoi’s General Manager William Haandrikman.

The Korean gastronomy weeks will begin with an exclusive, invite-only kick-off event on Friday, September 25 from 11am to 3pm. The opening day will be limited to 100 persons and will feature cocktails at Thang Long Hall, the largest of Metropole Hanoi’s reception rooms, along with canapes and two live cooking stations with special Korean dishes.

The à la carte and five-course set menus will then be served for lunch and dinner in Le Club through October 11.

Chef Sung-Jae Anh is the owner of the two-Michelin-star Mosu Seoul (and previously the one-Michelin-star Mosu San Francisco). In their review of Mosu Seoul, Michelin judges remark that “Anh continues to do what he does best, highlighting the subtle nuances of seasonal produce on a plate.”

Due to ongoing travel restrictions, Chef Anh will be unable to personally prepare the meals at Le Club, but Metropole Hanoi’s Executive Sous Chef Raphael Kinimo and Culinary Guide So Yeon Kim will present the food strictly following Chef Anh’s exclusive recipe and procedures.

For more information on this event, or to make a reservation, please contact the hotel’s food and beverage department at Tel: 024 3826 6919 ext. 8200 or email: [email protected]

