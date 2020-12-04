Metropole Hanoi Embraces ‘Joy of Giving’ This Festive Season

This Christmas season the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi is celebrating the “Joy of Giving,” while decking the halls with ornamental trees, wreaths, gift boxes, ribbons, and more.

The hotel’s “Joy of Giving” theme, which will be brought to life with Metropole Hanoi’s renowned French sophistication and joie de vivre, also serves as a reminder that the final holidays of 2020 are more than ever an opportunity to share and give back. The year 2020 has been challenging for all and giving back is the way forward.

“We want to end the year on a joyful note by embracing the Christmas spirit and giving back to those in our community. When gifts come from the heart, the warmth of Christmas brings joy and unity to people everywhere,” said Metropole Hanoi General Manager William Haandrikman.

Marking the Christmas spirit in its 120th year, Vietnam’s most storied hotel hosted its annual tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 26, with a stylish white-and-gold-decorated Christmas tree taking center stage at Le Balcon in the Metropole Garden.

The hotel invited disadvantaged children from the local Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation to participate in the ceremony, and to join a dinner with entertainment, such as face-painting and balloon-twisting. Blue Dragon is a Hanoi charity that helps street children, children with disabilities, and children who were rescued from human trafficking.

The children were asked to hang their Christmas wishes from Metropole Hanoi’s festive tree so that guests and other visitors could donate and help make the children’s dreams come true.

Two of the children, along with Haandrikman, the general manager, then pressed a special “MH” button to light up the whole hotel in more than 500,000 glittering bulbs, officially commencing the beginning of the holiday season.

Metropole Hanoi is offering a special 2020 Festive Indulgence package featuring Premium rooms from VND 4.4 million++ (US$190) for single occupancy and from VND 4.88 million++ (US$211) for double occupancy, with breakfast included. The rate includes VND 2.38 million (US$100) F&B credit per room per day, or one 60-minute body treatment in Le Spa du Metropole per adult per day.

Guests booking these rooms also receive 20% off December festive menus and 30% off special festive menus on Dec. 24, 25, 26 and 31 and Jan. 1.

Throughout the Christmas and New Year season, Metropole Hanoi will host numerous special dining events, many of which include optional wine pairings:

Christmas Eve. Five special Christmas Eve dinners are on offer at the Metropole on Dec. 24, with prices ranging from VND 3.3 million to VND 7 million.

A six-course menu of European and New World cuisine at angelina

A seven-course gourmet French dinner at Le Beaulieu

A signature buffet dinner at Le Club Bar, with two seatings

A Vietnamese dinner buffet at Spices Garden

Christmas Day. On Dec. 25 the hotel will host a buffet lunch and series of dinners at three of its restaurants, ranging in price from VND 1.9 million to 4.2 million.

A five-course gourmet French dinner designed by Chef Raphael Kinimo at Le Beaulieu

A six-course menu of European & New World cuisine at angelina

A signature Christmas dinner buffet at Le Club Bar

A “Magnifique” Christmas lunch buffet at Le Beaulieu

Boxing Day. On Dec. 26 the hotel will offer three special Boxing Day meals.

A four-course gourmet French dinner at Le Beaulieu

A four-course menu of European & New World cuisine at angelina

A fresh seafood dinner buffet at Le Club Bar

New Year’s Eve. With prices ranging from VND 3.3 million to 7.5 million, gala dinners will be the order of the evening as the world prepares to welcome 2021, including:

A seven-course gourmet French New Year’s menu at Le Beaulieu

A special Vietnamese New Year’s dinner buffet at Spices Garden

A seven-course menu of European & New World cuisine at angelina

A signature New Year’s dinner buffet at Le Club Bar, with two seatings

Tables can also be booked for an exclusive New Year’s Eve countdown celebration at angelina (from 9pm onwards) and Bamboo Bar (from 10:30pm onwards).

New Year’s Day. Metropole Hanoi’s culinary team helps kick off the new year with two special New Year’s Day dinners.

A five-course gourmet French dinner at Le Beaulieu

An East-meets-West dinner buffet at Le Club Bar

In addition to the special holiday meals, Metropole Hanoi has unveiled a festive season spa offer including a 90-minute Sothys body treatment inspired by ancient Indonesian beauty rituals. This exotic treatment combines a full body massage and breathing rituals for both the client and the beautician. The offer is available throughout the month of December.

Le Spa du Metropole is also offering a 20% discount on all Sothys retail products.

A 60-minute Sothys body treatment is discounted 50% in December. The normal rate of VND 3 million is reduced to VND 1.5 million. The 90-minute treatment is also reduced from VND 4 million to VND 2 million in December.

Traditional festive hampers are also now available at Metropole Hanoi featuring homemade and imported gourmet products (Fauchon). The hotel’s delicatessen and bakery, L’Epicerie, is offering a range of special holiday gifts, such as its celebrated French Christmas log cake, along with roast turkey, caviar, Fine de Claire oysters and even Santa Claus chocolates.

For more information on holiday dining options contact the hotel food and beverage office or the festive reservations desk at +84 24 38266919 extension 8215 or via email at [email protected] Bookings may also be made directly online at www.sofitel-legend-metropole-hanoi.com

Christmas at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi



Metropole Hanoi is offering a host of special meals this festive season

Celebrate Christmas and New Year in style at Metropole Hanoi with holiday sweets and more