Meliá Koh Samui Celebrates Its First Christmas

Meliá Koh Samui is pulling out all the stops to mark its first Christmas and New Year with jolly good cheer, ushering in experiences ranging from tropical barbeques around beach bonfires and all-day tapas to lighting up a large Christmas tree, a visit by Santa Claus and plenty of Christmas activities for the kids.

With the festive season fast-approaching, the beachfront resort will host exquisite events including a cocktail party, four-course Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas and New Year’s buffet brunches, a New Year’s Eve gala dinner buffet and more from Dec. 19 until Jan. 3.

“Here overlooking secluded Choeng Mon Beach, we won’t be saying hello to Jack Frost but we will be celebrating our resort’s very first, albeit tropical, Christmas,” said the resort’s general manager Ernesto Osuna. “There’ll be something for everyone that sparkles, whether that’s time for the kids with a gift-toting Santa and our adorable mascot Coco, cocktails and a DJ spinning the decks for the adults, or live entertainment for all.”

The festive program begins with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 19 from 6.30-7pm amid the resort’s lush tropical gardens and lagoon pool. To a backdrop of Christmas carols, the management team will host a complementary cocktail party with free-flow canapes and wine for in-house guests.

From 7-9pm Spanish and Italian tapas will be served on the sand deck dotted with sun loungers and bean bags, nestled between the two-level infinity pool and the beach. Complemented by live music, the tapas night pays tribute to the unique Mediterranean way of life.

Guests will head to the resort’s beach on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 for a tropical beach barbeque brimming with fresh seafood and replete with a bonfire, fire twirling show and live music from 7-10pm.

On Christmas Eve a four-course Western dinner with Canadian lobster and Australian grain-fed tenderloin crafted by executive chef Azizskandar Awang, who has won a string of coveted awards during his 20-year career including the prestigious Chef Hotelier of the Year award at the Hotelier Awards Asia, will be served at Breeza Beach Restaurant and Bar.

Santa Claus is coming to town on Dec. 25, arriving at Christmas Day brunch from 12-4pm by the picture-perfect infinity pool to hand out treats to the kids. Guests will indulge the likes of whole roasted turkey, Christmas ham, oysters, gravlax, rock lobster, and Christmas pudding, to the strains of a saxophonist and DJ.

The merriment will continue for Family Day and Boxing Day on Dec. 26 with all-day tapas on offer by the infinity pool from 11am-6pm. The resort’s elephant mascot Coco will entertain the kids and treat them to cotton candy, as family games are held outdoors to take advantage of the island’s balmy weather.

Housed in a colourful refurbished teak wood merchant vessel, adjacent to a playground and mini-waterpark, the Kidsdom Kid’s Club will host a multitude of Christmas activities for the children throughout the festive season such as decorating gingerbread men, designing festive jewelry, face and body painting, and making Christmas cards and other arts and crafts such as cotton ball snowmen, paper snowflakes and egg carton reindeer.

On the last day of 2020, the resort will host a gala dinner buffet under the stars at the beach, on the sun deck and around the infinity pool. The buffet’s Mediterranean and Thai fare will include a whole roasted pig, Iberico lamb, foie gras and plenty more before guests ring in the new year and decade ahead to live music, a DJ spinning tunes and a riot of colour as fireworks light up the skies.

To start 2021 auspiciously, guests have the opportunity to offer up food prepared by the resort in advance and receive blessings in return from Saffron-robed monks, who will file past the resort’s sand deck as part of a traditional Buddhist alms ceremony from 6.30am on Jan. 1.

On Jan. 3 a New Year’s brunch, brimming with delicacies such as Norwegian Salmon Wellington with dill hollandaise, grilled rock lobster with creamy mushrooms au gratin, and braised lamb shanks with ras el hanout and couscous with seven vegetables, will be held at Breeza Beach Restaurant and Bar from 12-4pm, accompanied by a saxophonist and DJ.

Other world-class facilities at Meliá Koh Samui include YHI Spa, a swim-up bar, an executive lounge, KoKo Kitchen, a fitness centre, and ballroom and conference facilities.

As part of its “New Year Offer” for room bookings from Dec. 25 – Jan. 3, the resort is offering room rates from 4,444 Thai Baht (USD 150) nett and a second room with a 50% discount. Rates are inclusive of 7% tax, 10% service charge and daily breakfast for two, as well as free dining from the kid’s menu for one child under 12 years.

The New Year Offer promotion also includes complimentary daily activities for the kids, 30% off YHI Spa treatments and 30% off food and beverage at the resort’s dining outlets, including the Christmas Day Brunch, all-day tapas on Dec. 26, beach barbecue on Dec. 28, the New Year’s Eve gala dinner buffet, and the New Year’s brunch on Jan. 3. The promotion can be used in conjunction with the ‘Rao Tiew Duay Kan’ and ‘Expat Travel Bonus’ campaigns.

To contact Meliá Koh Samui or to make a booking, please call +6677 938 899 or email [email protected]

-ENDS-

About Meliá Hotels & Resorts

Meliá Hotels & Resorts is the best-known international brand in the portfolio of the Meliá Hotels International company; it has more than 100 city and resort hotels in the main leisure and business destinations of Europe, Asia, Africa and America. The brand offers exemplary meetings and events facilities in all important business cities as well as in exotic locations, catering to the ever-expanding conference and incentive travel market. As part of its innovation philosophy and new positioning, Meliá Hotels & Resorts has reinvented itself to cater to every aspect of the guests’ wellbeing. Unique experiences are created for guests and are defined by relaxation, quality time and personalised services. For a balanced lifestyle, Meliá Hotels & Resorts instinctively understands the guests’ needs and lifestyle expectations, which is an integral part of its redefined identity. Follow Meliá Hotels & Resorts on Twitter @MeliaHtlResorts, Facebook @Melia.Hotels and Instagram @meliahtlresorts. www.melia.com.

About Meliá Hotels International

Founded in 1956 in Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International operates more than 390 hotels (portfolio and pipeline) throughout more than 40 countries, under the brands Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSiDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá and TRYP by Wyndham. The Company is the global leader in resort hotels, while also leveraging its experience to consolidate the growing segment of the leisure-inspired urban market. Its commitment to responsible tourism has led the Group to become the most sustainable hotel company in the world in 2019, according to SAM, the sustainable investment company. Meliá Hotels International is also included in the IBEX 35 Spanish stock market index and it is the Spanish hotel leader in Corporate Reputation (Merco Ranking). Follow Meliá Hotels International on Weibo @MeliaHotelslnt , WeChat official account @MeliaHotelslnt, Twitter @MeliaHotelsInt , Facebook meliahotelsinternational and official website www.melia.com.

About Asset World Corporation

Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (“AWC”) is Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group under TCC Group, with a sustainable diversified development pipeline for future growth as well as the potential for long-term capital appreciation. AWC’s business operations are organized into two principal segments: (i) Hospitality, comprising hotels managed and operated by the world’s leading hotel chains (ii) Retail and Commercial Building, comprising Retail and Wholesale group which includes world-class tourist lifestyle destination, community shopping mall, community market and wholesale space, with such well-known projects as Asiatique the Riverfront, Gateway at Bangsue, Pantip Plaza Pratunam and Tawanna Bangkapi; and Office Building group with prominent projects located in highly sought-after, central business district in Bangkok like Empire Tower, Athenee Tower, etc. Recently on October 10, 2019, Asset World Corporation succeeded in listing the company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in the real estate and construction industry under the property development category. AWC’s market capitalization was highest in the history of the SET (According to Bloomberg Database).

Overlooking Choeng Mon Beach, Meliá Koh Samui is pulling out all the stops to mark its first Christmas and New Year with jolly good cheer, ushering in experiences ranging from tropical barbeques around beach bonfires and all-day tapas to lighting up a large Christmas tree, a visit by Santa Claus and plenty of Christmas activities for the kids.

Santa Claus is coming to town on Dec. 25, arriving at Christmas Day brunch from 12-4pm by the picture-perfect infinity pool to hand out treats to the kids. Guests will indulge the likes of whole roasted turkey, Christmas ham, oysters, gravlax, rock lobster, and Christmas pudding, to the strains of a saxophonist and DJ.

Housed in a colourful refurbished teak wood merchant vessel, adjacent to a playground and mini-waterpark, the Kidsdom Kid’s Club will host a multitude of Christmas activities for the children throughout the festive season such as decorating gingerbread men, designing festive jewelry, face and body painting, and making Christmas cards and other arts and crafts such as cotton ball snowmen, paper snowflakes and egg carton reindeer.

The Level Boat Suites are elegant suites made from refurbished teak wood merchant vessels that once traversed the Gulf of Thailand.