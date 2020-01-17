Meliá Hotels International celebrates grand opening of Meliá Koh Samui, its first hotel in Thailand

Leading Spanish hotel group Meliá Hotels International launches nautical-themed beachfront resort in partnership with Asset World Corporation, marking the start of a nationwide roll-out of hotels and resorts

Koh Samui, Thailand (Jan. 16, 2020) – On January 10th 2020, Meliá Hotels International and Asset World Corporation (AWC), Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group celebrated the grand opening of Meliá Koh Samui, a stunning nautical-themed luxury beachfront resort in Koh Samui.

The soul-stirring coastal haven, that combines a modern essence with the charming maritime heritage of Koh Samui, marks the first hotel under the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand to open in Thailand. This opening of Meliá Koh Samui is the start of a strategic roll-out of the Meliá brand in Thailand and at least two more hotels will be opened in key destinations across Thailand, including INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit and Meliá Chiang Mai in partnership with AWC.

Nestled on Choeng Mon Beach, just 15 minutes from Samui International Airport, Meliá Koh Samui is a 159-room and 41-suite property that features a host of outstanding facilities, including two restaurants, an executive lounge, a stylish beach club and a swim-up bar, plus the YHI Spa, a fitness center and, for families, a kids’ club, outdoor playground and a mini water park.

Event planners can take advantage of the extensive conference facilities of 7 multi-functional rooms including a room with a unique beach front view, a ballroom that can accommodate up to 200 guests and an outdoor pool-side and beachfront function spaces which recently hosted a gala dinner for 500 guests.

With its stunning seafront setting and exceptional amenities ideal for leisure and MICE travelers, Meliá Koh Samui will become one of the leading and most sought-after resorts on Koh Samui’s north coast, a world-class tourism destination with outstanding facilities for all sectors of the market.

Guests can also unwind in two outdoor swimming pools, including a large lagoon pool that loops like a river through the resort’s lush tropical gardens. Many of the ground-floor Pool Access rooms and suites allow guests to slide directly into the embrace of cooling pool water from their private terrace.

The Deluxe and Premium Rooms are ideal for couples, while the spacious Family Rooms feature a master bedroom for parents and in-room games for the kids. Guests seeking extra space and exclusive services can select the resort’s suites that offer access to the executive lounge. The Level Boat Suites are truly unique, inspired by traditional Thai vessels and paying homage to Koh Samui’s historic position as a safe haven for sailors and sea traders. This nautical design theme has been woven into the DNA of the resort, including the Level Lounge, which is shaped like a boat’s hull.

Embodying AWC’s firm belief in “building a better future”, and Meliá Hotels International’s efforts to improve lives in disadvantaged communities across Thailand, Melia Koh Samui also houses the Gallery, a not-for-profit social enterprise of art and design gift shops under the aegis of the Asset World Foundation for Charity, which embraces socially responsible practices to contribute to society and communities. The shop will give customers the opportunity to be part of supporting the local communities with all profits contributing to further artistic endeavors, as well as preserving and promoting local culture and areas in need. Meliá Hotels International has been recently acknowledged as the Most Sustainable Hotel Company worldwide, by the SAM’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment and sustainability is what the group wishes for from the beginning.

“We are thrilled to partner with Meliá Hotels International and to introduce the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand to Thailand for the first time. With its stunning seafront setting Meliá Koh Samui aims to offer a truly unique experience. As the hotel boasts the first lagoon pool and the largest swimming pool in Koh Samui, along with a creative combination of hydro therapy facilities like jacuzzi, water massage and rooms with a direct pool access, guests will find themselves relishing in the soothing fascination of water features. The hotel also offers a unique experience for guests who will be able to stay in suites fashioned after boats. These unique settings will enable them to enjoy a fun-filled and peaceful vacation in a serene atmosphere,” said Khun Wallapa Traisorat, Meliá Koh Samui’s owner, CEO and President of AWC. “This landmark project will mark the start of a strategic roll-out of the Meliá brand in Thailand, in line with AWC’s growth-led strategy. Together, we aim to build a better future for Thailand’s hospitality landscape and economy , and partnering with Meliá will allow us to set a new benchmark for Thai hospitality and drive global demand.”

“Today is a ground-breaking moment for Meliá Hotels International, as we celebrate our first hotel opening in Thailand – an extraordinary country and a strategic market for a leading global resort brand like ours. After more than 30 years of successful operations in Asia, we signed a strategic framework agreement with Asset World Corporation, we believe this first opening of Meliá Koh Samui is the beginning of our expansion in Thailand, bringing our dream of establishing and growing in this country alongside a major local partner to fruition; a partner that understands, and shares, our strong service and hospitality philosophy, a fundamental factor for ensuring the quality, reputation, and sustainability that we wish for Meliá Koh Samui,” commented Mr. Gabriel Escarrer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International at the opening ceremony.

Beyond Thailand, Meliá Hotels International is expanding throughout Asia Pacific and has a total of 51 properties across the region, which are expected to open in the next few years.

To contact Meliá Koh Samui or to make a booking, please email [email protected]

www.Meliáhotelsinternational.com

About Meliá Hotels & Resorts

Meliá Hotels & Resorts is the most well-known brand within Meliá Hotels International; it has more than 100 city and resort hotels in the main leisure and business destinations of Europe, Asia, Africa and America. Meliá Hotels & Resorts instinctively understands the guests’ needs and lifestyle expectations and caters to every aspect of guests’ wellbeing. It offers exemplary meetings and events facilities in all key business cities and exotic locations, serving the ever-expanding conference and incentive travel market.

The brand is set to expand across APAC, the Middle East and the Caribbean in 2019, with the launch of properties in Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Morocco, Cape Verde, Albania and Cuba. Follow Meliá Hotels & Resorts on Twitter @MeliáHtlResorts, Facebook @Meliá.Hotels and Instagram @Meliáhtlresorts. www.melia.com.

About Meliá Hotels International

Founded in 1956 in Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International operates more than 390 hotels (portfolio and pipeline) throughout more than 40 countries, under the brands Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSiDE by Meliá, SOL by Meliá and TRYP by Wyndham. The Company is the global leader in resort hotels, while also leveraging its experience to consolidate the growing segment of the leisure-inspired urban market.

Its commitment to responsible tourism has led the Group to become the most sustainable hotel company in the world in 2019, according to SAM, the sustainable investment company. Meliá Hotels International is also included in the IBEX 35 Spanish stock market index and it is the Spanish hotel leader in Corporate Reputation (Merco Ranking).

Follow Meliá Hotels International on Weibo @MeliáHotelslnt , WeChat official account @MeliáHotelslnt, Twitter @MeliáHotelsInt , Facebook @Meliáhotelsinternational , LinkedIn, Instagram, and official website www.melia.com.

About Asset World Corporation

Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (“AWC”) is Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group under TCC Group, with a sustainable diversified development pipeline for future growth as well as the potential for long-term capital appreciation. AWC’s business operations are organized into two principal segments: (i) Hospitality, comprising hotels managed and operated by the world’s leading hotel chains (ii) Retail and Commercial Building, comprising Retail and Wholesale group which includes world-class tourist lifestyle destination, community shopping mall, community market and wholesale space, with such well-known projects as Asiatique the Riverfront, Gateway at Bangsue, Pantip Plaza Pratunam and Tawanna Bangkapi; and Office Building group with prominent projects located in highly sought-after, central business district in Bangkok like Empire Tower, Athenee Tower, etc.

Recently on October 10, 2019, Asset World Corporation succeeded in listing the company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in the real estate and construction industry under the property development category. AWC’s market capitalization was highest in the history of the SET (According to Bloomberg Database).