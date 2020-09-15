Meliá Hotels in Koh Samui and Chiang Mai Welcome Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing

A hospitality veteran with three decades of industry experience across Europe, Asia and Africa has been named cluster director of sales and marketing for the first two Meliá Hotels International properties to be launched in Thailand.

In his new role, German-born Christian Lueke will oversee sales and marketing at luxury hotels Meliá Koh Samui, which opened in January this year on the shore of Choeng Mon Beach on Koh Samui’s north-eastern coastline in the Gulf of Thailand, and Meliá Chiang Mai, slated to open early next year in the Kingdom’s mountainous north.

Both properties are part of a nationwide roll-out of hotels and resorts by the prominent Spanish hotel group in partnership with Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group Asset World Corporation.

Lueke has worked in Thailand for 14 years, including most recently as Minor Hotels & Resorts’ regional director of sales for Southeast Asia. Beforehand, he was the Bangkok-based cluster director of sales and marketing for Hyatt Hotels, overseeing Park Hyatt Siem Reap, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa and Hyatt Regency Phuket.

He has also been the director of sales and marketing for Destination Properties, the cluster director of sales and marketing at Courtyard By Marriott responsible for resorts in Surin, Patong, Kamala and Hua Hin, and the group director of sales and marketing for the Onyx Hospitality Group, formerly Amari Hotels and Resorts.

Lueke launched his hospitality career as an apprentice at Renaissance Düsseldorf Hotel in his native Germany in 1991 before moving on to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel Geraand Marriott International in Frankfurt and Cologne. He also worked for Diani Hotels in Leipzig, Germany and Kenya, Africa.

“With his proactive leadership style, strategic ability and extensive sales distribution network built up over many years, Christian has a proven track record in Thailand and internationally that places him in excellent stead in his new role propelling Meliá Koh Samui and Meliá Chiang Mai into 2021,” said Stephen Nunan, Senior Director of Business Development Asia Pacific at Meliá Hotels International.

Meliá Koh Samui’s world-class facilities include 159 rooms, 41 suites, two restaurants, a swim-up bar, a lagoon pool, a two-level infinity pool, an executive lounge, spa, fitness centre, ballroom and conference facilities and, for families, a kid’s club, outdoor playground and mini water park.

With 260 rooms, Meliá Chiang Mai will soon cut the ribbon on a host of amenities including a sky bar and lounge, an executive lounge, two restaurants, a pool bar and lobby bar, spa, gymnasium, ballroom and other function venues, kid’s club and more.



To contact Meliá Koh Samui or to make a booking, please email [email protected]

-ENDS-

About Meliá Hotels & Resorts

Meliá Hotels & Resorts is the best-known international brand in the portfolio of the Meliá Hotels International company; it has more than 100 city and resort hotels in the main leisure and business destinations of Europe, Asia, Africa and America. The brand offers exemplary meetings and events facilities in all important business cities as well as in exotic locations, catering to the ever-expanding conference and incentive travel market. As part of its innovation philosophy and new positioning, Meliá Hotels & Resorts has reinvented itself to cater to every aspect of the guests’ wellbeing. Unique experiences are created for guests and are defined by relaxation, quality time and personalised services. For a balanced lifestyle, Meliá Hotels & Resorts instinctively understands the guests’ needs and lifestyle expectations, which is an integral part of its redefined identity. Follow Meliá Hotels & Resorts on Twitter @MeliaHtlResorts, Facebook @Melia.Hotels and Instagram @meliahtlresorts. www.melia.com.

About Meliá Hotels International

Founded in 1956 in Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International operates more than 390 hotels (portfolio and pipeline) throughout more than 40 countries, under the brands Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSiDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá and TRYP by Wyndham. The Company is the global leader in resort hotels, while also leveraging its experience to consolidate the growing segment of the leisure-inspired urban market. Its commitment to responsible tourism has led the Group to become the most sustainable hotel company in the world in 2019, according to SAM, the sustainable investment company. Meliá Hotels International is also included in the IBEX 35 Spanish stock market index and it is the Spanish hotel leader in Corporate Reputation (Merco Ranking). Follow Meliá Hotels International on Weibo @MeliaHotelslnt , WeChat official account @MeliaHotelslnt, Twitter @MeliaHotelsInt , Facebook meliahotelsinternational and official website www.melia.com.

About Asset World Corporation

Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (“AWC”) is Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group under TCC Group, with a sustainable diversified development pipeline for future growth as well as the potential for long-term capital appreciation. AWC’s business operations are organized into two principal segments: (i) Hospitality, comprising hotels managed and operated by the world’s leading hotel chains (ii) Retail and Commercial Building, comprising Retail and Wholesale group which includes world-class tourist lifestyle destination, community shopping mall, community market and wholesale space, with such well-known projects as Asiatique the Riverfront, Gateway at Bangsue, Pantip Plaza Pratunam and Tawanna Bangkapi; and Office Building group with prominent projects located in highly sought-after, central business district in Bangkok like Empire Tower, Athenee Tower, etc. Recently on October 10, 2019, Asset World Corporation succeeded in listing the company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in the real estate and construction industry under the property development category. AWC’s market capitalization was highest in the history of the SET (According to Bloomberg Database).

Christian Lueke, a hospitality veteran with three decades of industry experience across Europe, Asia and Africa, has been named cluster director of sales and marketing for the first two Meliá Hotels International properties to be launched in Thailand.