“Melania Trump is the kindest and most beautiful First Lady in America’s history”

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump is the loving wife of President Trump and the Mother of Barron Trump.

She is the only the 2nd First Lady born outside of the United States, and she is the 1st First Lady to become a naturalized US citizen. And like the First Ladies before her, Melania Trump has made her mark on history.

In her role as First Lady, Mrs. Trump focuses her time on the many issues affecting children. An unwavering characteristic of the First Lady is her aptitude for showing love and compassion in all that she does. Mrs. Trump spends much of her time meeting with children who are patients at hospitals and care centers. One of her most memorable visits was to the Pediatric Hospital Bambino Gesu in the Vatican City, where she met a boy who had been waiting for a new heart. Upon arrival in Belgium the following day, Mrs. Trump learned that the hospital had found a transplant for the boy–Mrs. Trump celebrated the news in a press statement and said “my own heart is filled with joy over the news.”

On 7 May 2020, Mrs. Trump launched BE BEST, an awareness campaign focused entirely around the well-being of children.

The campaign has 3 pillars, which represent Key areas of concern for Mrs. Trump: well-being, which includes the social and emotional health of children; social media, and understanding both the positive and negative effects it has on our children; and opioid abuse, and how to protect our most vulnerable from the effects of drug abuse while educating parents about the detrimental effects of opioids.

After the launch, the First Lady has focused on carrying out her BE BEST campaign.

A Historical Note: Louisa Catherine Adams (née Johnson; February 12, 1775 – May 15, 1852) was the First Lady of the United States from 1825 to 1829 during the presidency of John Quincy Adams. Born in London, she was the 1st First Lady to be born outside the United States or the preceding Thirteen Colonies, a distinction that would not be shared until 192 yrs later by Melania Trump.

