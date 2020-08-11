Meituan Dianping (3690.HK) Hits All Time High

$3690.HK #MeituanDianping #HongKong #Stocks #Markets #Trading

Meituan Dianping

Ticker: 3690.HK

Price: HKD218.40

Business Summary

MEITUAN DIANPING is a China-based e-commerce platform providing life services. The Company connects consumers and businesses to provide services satisfying people’s daily eating needs.

The Company owns an instant food ordering and delivery brand, Meituan, as well as provides services through its mobile application, Meituan.

The Company is also engaged in the operation of a bike-sharing brand, Mobike.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 240.97.

The projected lower bound is: 198.70.

The projected closing price is: 219.83.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 8 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 6 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

An engulfing bearish line occurred (where a black candle’s real body completely contains the previous white candle’s real body). The engulfing bearish pattern is bearish during an uptrend (which appears to be the case with MEITUAN-W). It then signifies that the momentum may be shifting from the bulls to the bears.

If the engulfing bearish pattern occurs during a downtrend, it may be a last engulfing bottom which indicates a bullish reversal. The test to see if this is the case is if the next candle closes above the bottom the current (black) candle’s real body.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 70.5445. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 63.35. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 20 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 83. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

MEITUAN-W closed down -4.600 at 218.400. Volume was 19% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 37% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 225.000 227.000 216.800 218.400 24,009,014

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 210.19 185.29 122.62 Volatility: 55 72 65 Volume: 25,431,918 30,229,076 28,116,214

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

MEITUAN-W is currently 78.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 3690.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 3690.HK and have had this outlook for the last 5 periods.